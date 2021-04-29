Friday, April 30
Baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, May 2
Nothing scheduled
Monday, May 3
Baseball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC meet at White Bear Yacht Club, 1 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Dellwood Country Club, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Boys tennis — Park at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (Troy Burne GC), TBA
Boys tennis — North St. Paul at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Boys track and field — SEC meet at Roseville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — SEC meet at WB Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (White Eagle GC), TBA
Girls golf — Invitational at Fox Hollow GC, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis — At Mounds View, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Synchronized swimming — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Softball — At Maple Grove, noon
Girls lacrosse — At Lakeville North, 3 p.m.
Synchro swimming — Section/State figures at Edina, TBA
Sunday, May 9
Nothing scheduled
