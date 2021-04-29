Friday, April 30

Baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, May 2

Nothing scheduled

Monday, May 3

Baseball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at White Bear Yacht Club, 1 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Dellwood Country Club, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Boys tennis — Park at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (Troy Burne GC), TBA

Boys tennis — North St. Paul at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Boys track and field — SEC meet at Roseville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC meet at WB Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (White Eagle GC), TBA

Girls golf — Invitational at Fox Hollow GC, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis — At Mounds View, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Synchronized swimming — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Softball — At Maple Grove, noon

Girls lacrosse — At Lakeville North, 3 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Section/State figures at Edina, TBA

Sunday, May 9

Nothing scheduled

