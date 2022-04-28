Friday, April 29

Baseball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Irondale at SAHS (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Hamline Elite Meet, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field — At Hamline Elite Meet, 5:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At The Preview (Edinburgh USA), 7 a.m.

Boys lacrosse — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Boys golf — At The Preview (Edinburgh USA), 11:30 a.m.

Boys lacrosse — Chanhassen at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Midland Hills CC, 2 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at White Bear Yacht Club, 3:30 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Osseo/Maple Grove at SMS, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Boys track and field — At Mounds View Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Forest Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Baseball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Roseville (Fairview Softball Complex), 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (Troy Burne GC), 9 a.m.

Girls golf — At FL Invitational (Tanners Brooke), 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 5

Boys tennis — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Battle on the Border (White Eagle), 9 a.m.

Synchro swimming — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Baseball — At Forest Lake (Schumacher Field), 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Northwestern), 5:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Edina Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field — At Edina Invitational, 3 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Baseball — At Rochester Mayo, 1 p.m.

Softball — Maple Grove at SAHS, noon

