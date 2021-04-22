Friday, April 23
Baseball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Baseball — At Park, 11 a.m.
Softball — Roseville at SAHS, noon
Sunday, April 25
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 26
Baseball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Mounds View (Rice Creek Park), 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC meet at Highland National GC, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at North Oaks GC, 3:15 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Chanhassen, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Boys tennis — At Forest Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Synchro swimming — At Columbia Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Baseball — At Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At Forest Lake Invite (Tanners Brook), 11 a.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Troy Burne GC, 10 a.m.
Boys lacrosse — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Boys track and field — SEC meet at East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — SEC meet at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GC, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, May 2
Nothing scheduled
