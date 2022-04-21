Friday, April 22

Softball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — Pony Classic at SAHS, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Baseball — Park at SAHS, 11 a.m.

Baseball — At Moorhead (Eden Prairie), 4:30 p.m.

Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, noon

Girls track and field — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Baseball — Irondale at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Stillwater Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at North Oaks Golf Club, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Baseball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At East Ridge Invitational (StoneRidge), 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Baseball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Oneka Ridge GC), 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 28

Softball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Lakeville South Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — At Irondale, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Les Bolstad GC), 3 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Columbia Heights at SMS, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Baseball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Irondale at SAHS (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Hamline Elite Meet, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field — At Hamline Elite Meet, 5:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At The Preview (Edinburgh USA), 7 a.m.

Boys lacrosse — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Girls track and field — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys golf — At The Preview (Edinburgh USA), 11:30 a.m.

Boys lacrosse — Chanhassen at SAHS, 6 p.m.

