Friday, April 21
Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track and field — Pony Classic at SAHS, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Baseball — At Irondale, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 24
Baseball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Invitational at WBYC, noon
Tuesday, April 25
Baseball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC meet at Gross National GC, 2 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Eagle Valley GC, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Baseball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Boys track and field — At Lakeville South Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At Bunker Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GC, 3 p.m.
Synchronized swimming — At Columbia Heights, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Baseball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — At Hamline Elite Meet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — At Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — The Preview at Edinburgh USA, 9 a.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Girls track and field — At Lakeville North Invite, 8 a.m.
Boys golf — The Preview at Edinburgh USA, 9 a.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Rosemount, 2:30 p.m.
Synchronized swimming — Water Show at SMS, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Nothing scheduled
