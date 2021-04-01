Friday, April 2
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, April 3
Girls hockey — State finals at Xcel Center, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 5
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, April 6
Girls track and field — At Roseville, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, April 8
Boys tennis — East Ridge at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Softball — Elk River at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, April 11
Nothing scheduled
