Friday, April 16
Baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Softball — Elk River at SAHS, noon
Boys tennis — Triangular (Cent and H-M) at SAHS, 8:30 a.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 19
Baseball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC meet at North Oaks GC, 1:30 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at Prestwick GC, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Boys golf — At East Ridge Invite (StoneRidge GC), 9 a.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at SP Highland National GC, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis — At White Bear Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Synchro swimming — At Forest Lake (SWJH), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Baseball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Baseball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track and field — SEC meet at East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — SEC meet at Irondale, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC meet at River Oaks GC, 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Irondale at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Synchro swimming — Maple Grove/Osseo at SMS, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Baseball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, April 25
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.