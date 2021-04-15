Friday, April 16

Baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Softball — Elk River at SAHS, noon

Boys tennis — Triangular (Cent and H-M) at SAHS, 8:30 a.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Nothing scheduled

Monday, April 19

Baseball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at North Oaks GC, 1:30 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Prestwick GC, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Boys golf — At East Ridge Invite (StoneRidge GC), 9 a.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at SP Highland National GC, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis — At White Bear Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Synchro swimming — At Forest Lake (SWJH), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Baseball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Baseball — At White Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — SEC meet at East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC meet at Irondale, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at River Oaks GC, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Irondale at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Maple Grove/Osseo at SMS, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Baseball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, April 25

Nothing scheduled

