Friday, April 15
Boys lacrosse — Edina at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 2 p.m.
Softball — At Elk River, noon
Girls lacrosse — At Prior Lake, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 18
Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At WBL Invitational (Oak Glen), 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Softball — At Forest Lake, 2 p.m.
Girls track and field — At Mounds View Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Roseville at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — At SEC meet (Highland National GC), 3 p.m.
Synchro swimming — Osseo at SMS, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Baseball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Chisago Lakes at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys golf — At SEC meet (River Oaks GC), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Baseball — At Roseville (Northwestern), 7 p.m.
Boys tennis — At Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — At SEC meet (River Oaks GC), 1:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Softball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track and field — Pony Classic at SAHS, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Girls track and field — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sunday, April 24
