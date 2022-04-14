Friday, April 15

Boys lacrosse — Edina at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Baseball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 2 p.m.

Softball — At Elk River, noon

Girls lacrosse — At Prior Lake, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Nothing scheduled

Monday, April 18

Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At WBL Invitational (Oak Glen), 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Softball — At Forest Lake, 2 p.m.

Girls track and field — At Mounds View Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Roseville at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Highland National GC), 3 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Osseo at SMS, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Baseball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Chisago Lakes at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — At SEC meet (River Oaks GC), 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Baseball — At Roseville (Northwestern), 7 p.m.

Boys tennis — At Woodbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (River Oaks GC), 1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Softball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — Pony Classic at SAHS, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Girls track and field — At Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 24

Nothing scheduled

