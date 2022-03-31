Local sports calendar (April 1-10) The Gazette Mar 31, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, April 1Nothing scheduledSaturday, April 2Boys track and field — At MN State-Mankato Invite, 11 a.m.Girls track and field — At MN State-Mankato Invite, 10:30 a.m.Sunday, April 3Nothing scheduledMonday, April 4Softball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, April 5Girls track and field — Roseville at SAHS, 4 p.m.Wednesday, April 6Softball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.Boys track and field — SEC quadrangular at SAHS, 3:45 p.m.Thursday, April 7Boys tennis — Chisago Lakes at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.Synchro swimming — At Columbia Heights, TBAFriday, April 8Softball — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.Boys track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4:30 p.m.Girls track and field — At MN State-Mankato, 4 p.m.Saturday, April 9Baseball — At Moorhead, 2 p.m.Boys tennis — Herzog Invitational at SAHS, 9 a.m.Sunday, April 10Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Mar 25, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Mar 25, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.