Friday, September 18
Boys cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 2 p.m.
Girls cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 19
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 20
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 21
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 22
Boys soccer — Park at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Park at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Roseville, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, September 24
Boys soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — At White Bear Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — East Ridge at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 25
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, September 26
Boys cross country — SEC triangular at East Ridge, TBA
Girls cross country — SEC triangular at East Ridge, TBA
Sunday, September 27
Nothing scheduled
