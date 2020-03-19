In response to COVID-19 in Minnesota and Washington County, community television station Valley Access Channels (VAC) will be producing a roundtable discussion on the Stillwater and surrounding communities response to the virus. The community leaders in the conversation about the pandemic include: Denise Pontrelli, Superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools; Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski; Ted Wegleitner, President of Lakeview Hospital; and Dr. Andy Dorwart, President of Stillwater Medical Group.
The live broadcast on Monday, March 23, starting at 6 p.m., can be viewed on Xfinity Channel 14, streaming online at vactv.org/live as well as the Valley Access Channels Facebook and YouTube pages. Viewers are encouraged to leave comments or questions for the participants on the Facebook and YouTube streams.
“I am so impressed that VAC is doing this with a local emphasis,” said Marguerite Rheinberger, who holds an advanced degree in public health and was asked to moderate the discussion. “We need to know how we are being taken care of at a local level because we are inundated with worldwide information.”
For additional information, please contact Greg Piekarski, the program’s executive producer or Ted Leroux, program producer, at VAC at 651-430-2921
