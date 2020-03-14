3-13 spo-fish pike col.jpg

Adam Kramer

Fishing for panfish on Big Carnelian Lake north of Stillwater, Adam Kramer hauled in a 37-inch northern on Sunday, Feb. 23 while fishing with his father Alan Kramer of Oakdale. The fish was caught using a light panfish rod and 4-pound test line in about 19 feet of water and squeezed through a seven-inch hole in the ice. The fish, caught on the final day of the pike season, was released back into the water in good condition. (Contributed photo by Adam Kramer)

Tags

Load comments