If you’re considering a major purchase or even looking for general information about products and services, Stillwater Public Library can help you find reliable information.

Consumer Reports has been a trusted independent source for product information and reviews since 1936. The library receives two printed copies each month. One copy stays at the library and the other copy can be checked out once we get the next issue. If you need access to Consumer Reports away from the library, you can search for articles by topic or by issue through our website under the tab Research & Learn, then Reference, then Research Databases, and then select MasterFileComplete from the A-Z list. You’ll need your library card number to access the databases. Or you can visit eLibraryMN.org. You’ll find readable and printable articles through both of these sources. 

