If you’re considering a major purchase or even looking for general information about products and services, Stillwater Public Library can help you find reliable information.
Consumer Reports has been a trusted independent source for product information and reviews since 1936. The library receives two printed copies each month. One copy stays at the library and the other copy can be checked out once we get the next issue. If you need access to Consumer Reports away from the library, you can search for articles by topic or by issue through our website under the tab Research & Learn, then Reference, then Research Databases, and then select MasterFileComplete from the A-Z list. You’ll need your library card number to access the databases. Or you can visit eLibraryMN.org. You’ll find readable and printable articles through both of these sources.
In addition, our reference librarians have compiled a list of free product review resources they consider worth checking. The sources range from general product reviews such as consumersearch.com to specific topics like babygearlab.com, digitaltrends.com, and goodhousekeeping.com. There’s a flyer listing these sources that you can pick up near the public services desk.
We also subscribe to more than 120 print magazines. Many of these periodicals feature product reviews such as Game Informer, Travel & Leisure, Mac/Life, Outside, Motor Trend, Kiplinger’s, etc. Libby, the app we use for eBooks and eAudiobooks, is also a great source for eMagazines. With more than 3000 popular magazine titles available through Libby, you’re sure to find useful information.
You can also stop in or call us anytime we’re open to speak to a reference librarian who will help you find the information you need.
Upcoming Events:
Building with Bricks: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.
Come create with the library's collection of LEGO bricks! For kids ages 6 to 12 years old. Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home for safekeeping. No registration is required.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. (Online)
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This book club meets on the second Tuesday every month. February's theme is Black Romance Authors to celebrate Black History Month.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m.. No registration is required.
Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
The Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month for about an hour, and everyone is welcome (no registration required). Each month we select a theme, and the members read a book that falls within that theme. Each member then discusses their book and gives the book a star rating out of five. This month’s theme is February Favorites. Re-read your favorite mystery.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.”
― Neil Gaiman, Author
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
