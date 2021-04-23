To the editor:
Huntington’s Disease has been a lifelong struggle for my family. My mother started exhibiting symptoms when I was young. As a child, it was difficult to watch my mom grow increasingly violent, run into walls, and even experience terrible hallucinations. Her behavior became so aggressive that my father eventually had no choice but to assume full custody of me and my three siblings. We had no idea what was wrong with her and had never heard of Huntington’s Disease until she was diagnosed many years later.
My mom passed away from the disease at age 51, after being in a nursing home since the age of 34. Sadly, over the years, Huntington’s also slowly took all of my siblings’ lives. I am now the sole survivor of my family. Although I have been fortunate to not carry the disease, I have seen firsthand the many tragedies the condition has caused.
It’s imperative that we find a cure for Huntington’s because no one should have to suffer like my family has. We must continue investing in cutting-edge research to find an answer. Our elected officials should support the biopharmaceutical industry and promote innovation – just like they did in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Policies that set price controls or that restrict access to treatments at the state and federal level could significantly impact research and development, risking the next generation of treatments and cures. There are meaningful solutions to lower costs, but efforts should not be taken at the expense of the companies trying to develop these cures.
I am hopeful that our lawmakers will stand with patients, so we can find a cure for Huntington’s Disease, and numerous other diseases that impact families like mine.
Jenette Anderson
Stillwater
