To the editor:
You all are a hoot. That you could keep alive your vibrant program and physical strength - and enthusiasm for so long is amazing. How did you do it? Magic?
After stepping back, and realizing that you have hours to fill as haphazardly or with purpose, may it come to be that you can feel joy in your hearts and deep satisfaction.
The comfort that you provided your guests warmed hearts and fed feelings of needed well being. Yours has been a place that guests made contact with each other, where their head nods were returned, smiles appeared and conversations started.
Your kindness and cheerfulness and familiarity triggered a sense of safety and demonstrated your understanding nature. Your menus taught guests how to use whole foods and improve their wellness. Congratulations for a job well done, for growing a sense of well being within guests and for providing fond memories.
Thank you for adding vitality to our community and for demonstrating Stillwater has a heart when like minds show love.
All my respect and appreciation,
Judy Gulden
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.