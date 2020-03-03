For Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday on Feb. 25 marked the beginning of the season of Lent – a period of 40 days until Easter. For many, Lent is observed by not eating meat on Fridays. In this sprit, many restaurants and local organizations feature fish specials and fish fry fundraisers on Fridays.
The Men’s Club of St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s In Stillwater in known throughout the Metro area for its annual fish fry, drawing in several hundred people to St. Michael’s Church every week. Due to remodeling work at the church, the club will not hold is Friday night fish fry this year. For those looking for another local option, the Gazette has made a list of locations that offer a fish special.
Stillwater Knights of Columbus, located at 1910 S. Greeley St. in Stillwater, will offer beer-battered or baked cod, build-your-own fish tacos, baby red potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, rolls and chocolate fudge brownie, with grilled cheese, chips and applesauce for younger guests. All-you-can-eat dinner is $13 adults, $11 seniors 65 and older, $5 children 6-12 with children 5 and younger free. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 3. stillwaterkchall.com/fishfry
Stillwater VFW Post 323, located at the Heights Hall, 5880 Omaha Ave N in Oak Park Heights will offer Wild Alaskan cod, au gratin potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert All-you-can-eat dinner for adults, $12; children 12 and under, $5. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 (except March 20) Call for information at 651-430-1166
Family of Christ Church, located at 285 County Road E, Houlton, Wis., will offer fish, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert All-you-can-eat dinner for adults, $10, children 10 and younger, $5, children under 5, free 5-7 p.m. April 3 information call: 715-549-6140; familyofchristhudson.org
Guardian Angels Catholic Church, located at 8260 N. Fourth St., Oakdale, will offer baked or fried fish, coleslaw, red potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans and dessert all-you-can-eat dinner, adults, $15; seniors, $13; children age 6-12, $7; children 5 and under, free. $13 takeout meals. 4:30-7 p.m March 6, 20 and April 3. Call for information: 651-738-2223; guardian-angels.org/fish-fry
Knights of Columbus St. Croix Council 1762, located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., will offer baked or deep-fried cod, coleslaw, salad, baked beans, green beans, baked potatoes, fries, dinner roll and dessert All-you-can-eat dinner, adults, $14; seniors $13; children 5-12, $7; children under 5, free. 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 13 and April 3
Location
Restaurants:
Brick and Bourbon, located at 215 Main St. S. in Stillwater, will offer a fish special every Friday starting Feb. 28 until Easter. For more information, visit brickandbourbon.com.
Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter, located at 8390 Lofton Ave. N., Stillwater, offers a dark beer-battered or broiled cod loins, fries and coleslaw for $12.99 lunch and $13.99 dinner on Fridays until Easter. More information call: 651-439-7128; gasthausbavarianhunter.com
Joseph’s Restaurant, located at 14608 N. 60th St., Stillwater, offers beer-battered cod, soup or salad, choice of potatoes (fries, hash browns, mashed or German potato salad) and dinner roll for $12 lunch; $13 dinner More information call: 651-439-3336; josephsstillwater.com
Lake Elmo Inn, located at 3442 N. Lake Elmo Ave., Lake Elmo, offers all-you-can-eat Alaskan cod, baked potato or waffle fries, coleslaw for $17 Fridays through April 10. More information call: 651-777-8495; lakeelmoinn.com
Meister’s Bar and Grill, located at 14808 Oakhill Road, Scandia, offers hand-breaded cod, beans, coleslaw and fries All-you-can-eat dinner for $10.99 More information call: 651-433-5230; meistersbar.com
