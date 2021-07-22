The sub-state tournaments for the Stillwater Legion and Stillwater Junior Legion baseball teams began this week.

The Stillwater Legion team received the No. 1 seed and opened the Sub-State #8 playoffs with a 5-3 victory over Forest Lake on Wednesday, July 21 at Irondale.

Stillwater, which improved to 19-8 on the season, were scheduled to meet Tri-City Red in the winners bracket finals on Thursday, July 22. Games will continue on July 23-24, also at Irondale.

This year’s Division I state tournament is being held in St. Cloud.

The Stillwater Junior Legion team was scheduled to face Eastview in the first round of the Sub-State E Tournament on Thursday, July 22 at Rosemount. The winner will meet top-seeded Shakopee Red, which received a first-round bye, in the second round of the double-elimination tourney on Friday, July 23.

Stillwater enters the tourney with a 28-4 record. The team has won three of the four previous tournaments it entered this season, which included a 19-game winning streak.

The Junior American Legion state tournament will be held at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington on July 29-Aug. 1.

