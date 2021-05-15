After a year-long hiatus, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is resuming resume its program series to help beginners of all ages learn new outdoor skills in a Minnesota state park or recreation area. The programs, which have been revamped in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, will restart on the first weekend in June and continue throughout the summer. Registration for the programs began Monday, May 3.

The program offerings include the following:

• I Can Camp! – This program provides hands-on instruction on setting up camp, starting a campfire, camp cooking and activities to do at Minnesota state parks. All gear is provided, including the tent, air mattresses, cooking gear and other basic camping equipment.

• I Can Paddle! – This program teaches the basics of canoeing or kayaking. The programs are designed for first-time paddlers, and all equipment is provided. • I Can Mountain Bike! – This program teaches mountain bike riding techniques at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Minnesota’s world class mountain bike destination. Mountain bikes and helmets are provided.

• I Can Hike! – This new program provides two-hour hiking sessions that teach people how to safely and comfortably enjoy the outdoors. No experience or specialized gear is necessary, and each program has a longer and shorter distance option to match comfort and ability levels.

For more information about any of the programs, visit www.mndnr.gov/ican or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us (link sends email) or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m-4:30 p.m. Saturday).

To register for any of the I Can! programs, visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations or call 866-857-2757 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, except holidays). Because the health and safety of our program participants is our highest priority, the DNR is closely monitoring the most recent COVID-19 information and adjusting programs accordingly.Participants will be required to attest to being free of COVID-19 symptoms; maintain social distance between households; wear face coverings in group settings or whenever social distancing is not consistently possible; and not share campsites and equipment with people from other households.

Recommended for you

Load comments