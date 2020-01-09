1-5-20 Mia Golden-Lakeview NY baby.jpg

The first baby of 2020 born in Stillwater arrived at 8:03 a.m. on January 3, 2020. Mia Christine Golden made her New Year debut in the Lakeview Hospital Birth Center, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 19 inches. Nurses presented parents Shelly and Sam Golden and big sister, Nora (20 months), of Hudson, Wis., with a gift basket. (Submitted photo)

