Does a licorice bikini expire? Nutritionally, I mean.
While I am fairly confident my participation in confectionary lingerie has concluded (although I wouldn’t turn down a full-length chocolate robe quite yet), our dog just jumped up on the sofa with what appears to be a licorice bikini top dating back to let us just say, before my nursing days.
She is perched on the throw pillow, casually watching the latest episode of Bridgerton while chewing on a bikini triangle like a fresh rawhide. She is struggling with the ties a bit. To be fair, who doesn’t?
Do I need to call a vet? Do I need to call an attorney? Is it terrible that I would rather risk a weekend of dog diarrhea than try to explain this little novelty to a complete stranger? I mean, I do own a wet vac.
I may not have a complete swim set intact, but I can guarantee, Valentine’s Day is going to be hot this year. Excuse my candor, but there is no other way to say it: 2020 has been steamy in our house.
Specifically, in our basement. (And with that, my kids just through this paper away).
Five years ago, my husband surprised me with a hot tub for our wedding anniversary. He walked me to the window of our kitchen and told me to peek outside on the patio. I expected a potted plant.
Perhaps some nice Midnight Petunias or a tropical Canna Lily. Instead, I broke out into laughter as his romantic gesture was…inflatable.
A blow-up hot tub. Not all that different from the inflatable pool we used to drag around the yard in search of shade when we had babies covered in zinc sunscreen and swim diapers. Except this little devil has heat and bubble — and is a total of eight square feet. Tops.
It’s a tight fit, with a self-suggested capacity of 1.5 strangers (which translated to somebody either awkwardly straddling the sitting participant or awkwardly balancing on the inflatable edge). Without reservation I can tell you, nobody leaves this hot tub as a stranger.
Ironically, the size limitation has resulted in a feature that makes our little love pool more enjoyable than traditional spas, and not for reasons you
may expect.
When your kid bellies up to the edge with a lifejacket, smudgy scuba mask, and a pair of deep-sea flippers, and asks to join you for a soak, you can say in all honesty, there is no room for you, Jacques Cousteau.
It feels good to be honest with selfish desires.
When COVID sent everyone home last spring, our house shrunk, and this inflatable hot tub became a sanctuary for my husband and me.
Without explanation, we would simply disappear for a pre-lunch soak.
Or a pre-dinner soak. Or a make-yourself-mac-and-cheese-soak. By September, the kids stopped asking where we were and simply yelled out the window their takeout plans. As every young child (or creepy clown collector) learns, inflatable toys are not resilient. Inflatable hot tubs are intended to be seasonal, at least in Minnesota where the cold can crack human skin let alone latex.
However, not ready to give up our escape ritual, we moved the hot tub into our basement because nothing is more relaxing than slipping into the warm embrace of an inflatable pool while listening to a pair of overalls battle the spin cycle of a dryer drum.
It is not ideal. In fact, in our old home with the original stone foundation, it’s a little reminiscent of “The Silence of the Lambs.” There is a dirty coal chute from the late 1800s located two feet up from the edge of the tub and find myself periodically checking for a basket of lotion or a small dog to appear.
“Here, Precious.”
And yet, it remains a refuge from the bizarre routine we call “Life” these days. A plant stand props up an old television and a dehumidifier doubles as an end table for my evening glass of wine and it is delightful.
And since nobody wears pants with zippers (or buckles) these days, the dryer has been well noticeably well behaved in our company.
The routine has trumped the ambiance. I can go from a parka to Pinot in the hot tub in less than five minutes flat and it is as close to luxury as this girl can dream right now.
It is an awkward, disheveled, crude, non-sensical, white-knuckled-grip on a dream of better days and, I tell you, it is working.
I mean, it is not helping anyone pass virtual choir class, but it is working.
I look forward to the scary basement soak and it feels so exceptionally good to look forward to….anything.
Like many of you, we will be home for Valentine’s Day this year. No fancy dinner in the works, no romantic getaway on the books. In line with much of the rest of this year, Valentine’s Day will be a version of what we have known before and it will be enough.
At the very least, it will be 102 degrees. We are keepin’ it hot.
