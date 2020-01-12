Liza Karlen
Girls basketball
The Stillwater girls basketball team has taken some lumps against a rugged schedule, but returned to SEC play with a 32-point rout over East Ridge on Jan. 7.
Senior Liza Karlen, a Marquette University recruit, poured in 18 points as the Ponies handed East Ridge its first conference loss of the season. Karlen also supplied a team-high 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Stillwater pushed third-ranked Wayzata to the wire before falling 67-66 on Jan. 3.
The Ponies (5-1 SEC, 8-4) travel to Mounds View for a conference game on Jan. 10.
Adrik Kraftson
Boys Nordic skiing
The Stillwater boys Nordic ski team if off to a strong start this season behind talented sophomore Adrik Krafson, who earned all-state honors a year ago.
Kraftson finished first in the 5-kilometer classic race to lead the Ponies to a third-place showing in the highly regarded Mesabi Invitational on Jan. 4 at Giants Ridge. Kraftson followed that up with a victory in a six-team Suburban East Conference freestyle race at Battle Creek on Jan. 8.
The Ponies are slated to compete in the ABC Relays at Wirth Park on Saturday, Jan. 11.
