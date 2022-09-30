Dave Junker’s introduction to fastpitch softball came while tagging along and serving as a batboy for his father’s teams. Decades later, the Stillwater resident will be following his father into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame.

Junker will join his father David “Choc” Junker, and grandfather Joe Junker in the Hall of Fame, which will add 22 new inductees during a banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Grand Casino in Hinckley.

Tags

Load comments