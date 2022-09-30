Dave Junker’s introduction to fastpitch softball came while tagging along and serving as a batboy for his father’s teams. Decades later, the Stillwater resident will be following his father into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame.
Junker will join his father David “Choc” Junker, and grandfather Joe Junker in the Hall of Fame, which will add 22 new inductees during a banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Grand Casino in Hinckley.
“I played for like 20 years, Choc played for like 17 and my grandpa Joe played third base in the 30s and 40s,” Junker said. “We have over 50 years of playing third base for Stillwater, so that’s kind of cool.”
Junker embraced the sport from an early age and that didn’t diminish after playing in the first of many state tournaments in 1975 on a team managed by his father.
“I loved going to every softball game,” Junker said. “I was a batboy and I grew up watching fastpitch softball and I wouldn’t miss a game. I loved to be part of the team and I loved the conversations they had.
“I went to every game, every tournament, and then the summer of ‘75 when I graduated I played with Joe Eichten, Brian Diethert,” Junker said. “All of our dads were playing for a team out of Stillwater, so we all played and went to our first state tournament in Owatonna. We got beat by a hall of famer in extra innings — but we all played and that just set it off and we all got the bug.”
Softball wasn’t the only focus for most of those players.
“What’s unique about us is we had like 12 guys who were all guys from Stillwater and we played from 1975 to 1979 and we played both slow and fast, and we would just switch out the pitcher,” Junker said. “We had a pitcher Tommy Thoreson who would pitch fastpitch and then we had a slowpitch pitcher Jake Peulen. Same team, in fact, we played all the same positions.
“Especially for us, this is what we would do is my slowpitch team and fastpitch teams. We also played in the touch football league and played men’s league basketball — and we played broomball. The majority of the team was all the same guys, Joey Eichtens, Brian Dietherts, the Bob Bartkeys and other guys just like that, who just loved hanging out. But fastpitch by far was my most serious.”
This will be the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame’s 32nd induction banquet and Junker has attended in the past, but being one of the honored guests was not something he anticipated. Junker will become the 11th inductee with strong Stillwater ties, but the first since Jim “Sherm” Hoy was enshrined in 2003.
“It was a surprise,” Junker said. “I’ve watched it, but I haven’t been as close to fastpitch over the course of the last 20 years. I actually have been watching more of the women’s fastpitch stuff and all the collegiate stuff and then Bobby Beedle’s (high school) teams here in Stillwater, so I love watching softball.”
In 25 seasons, Junker played in 16 state tournaments, eight national tournaments, two world tournaments, 17 North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Tournaments, and 11 International Softball Congress (ISC) State Tournaments.
During an 11-year stretch from 1985 to 1995, Junker played on teams that posted a combined 460-202 record — a .700 winning percentage. Leading off in the lineup, Junker batted over .300 and led the team in runs scored most years.
“My one goal was to get on base and score runs,” Junker said. “Even as a kid growing up I emulated my game after Pete Rose, you just hustle everything out. You play the game to win and do whatever it takes.”
There was a social component, but Junker never forgot why they were playing.
“We didn’t just go and play,” Junker said. “I mean, you were there to win and you were there to put together a team that could win that tournament.”
According to Junker, that competitive fire was a trait passed down from his father.
“He was as competitive as anybody,” Junker said. “After he retired, he came and coached us and he brought that competitiveness. He wanted to win.
“That’s one of my regrets in my whole career is that we were never able to win a state title with him coaching. He won plenty as a player, but it would have been nice to win one with him coaching.”
Junker played baseball for three years under Steve Gall in high school, the first as a sophomore when Gall was coaching there and the next two seasons after Gall took over the varsity program. Junker lists Gall as having a strong influence on as approach to the game.
“Steve Gall was also probably one of my best mentors,” Junker said. “You had to look good and you had to hustle all the time, snap the ball around the infield.”
Teams and opportunities were more common back then. Stillwater had a few teams playing in the St. Croix Valley Friendly Softball League, which also drew teams from Scandia, Lake Elmo and Hudson.
“It was just good ball, you know,” Junker said. “We’d get big crowds down at Lily or early in my career at the Old Athletic Field.”
Junker also took an organizational role with the team.
“I kind of ran the team and bought our uniforms, but I didn’t sponsor them,” Junker said, referring to the fastpitch and slowpitch teams. “I went out and got sponsors, but then I would manage and set the lineup. Then we kind of got serious about fastpitch in about 1981 and we dropped slowpitch. We got focused on that and started picking up a few other guys.”
It was around that time they started competing at a higher level.
“In 1982 we finished third in the state up in Duluth and that really kind of set the bar for us because then we went to the regional tournament up in Grand Forks and played well up there,” Junker said. “We knocked off some really good teams and we were all 23 years old, you know, and it was just a whole new light. Then from there it got serious. After that, we were constantly looking for more good players and needed more money for sponsors and played in much bigger tournaments.”
There are many memories that stand out as Junker reflected on career in the sport, even beyond the wins and losses.
“In 1989, we went to the national tournament with Croix Valley Glass and it was in Highland Indiana,” Junker said. “We were supposed to play at like eight o’clock on a Friday night, but it rained all night. They canceled and we wind up playing at 4:30 in the morning, because they wanted to start playing around the clock to get people caught up.
“It was one of the only games I’ve ever played that the lights were on when you started and they were off when we finished. Our game went like 18 innings, and from the second inning to the ninth inning our pitcher had a perfect game. We ended up getting beat in 18 innings in the first game and we came back and won four so we ended up finishing 12th in the national tournament.”
He’s happy to join his father and grandfather in the Hall of Fame and he’s also looking forward to others he played with and against getting added in future years.
“A lot of the guys going in this year, even to me, are still old-timers,” Junker said. “I think over the course of the next 10 years you’re gonna see some really good players that are very dear friends of mine and they’re going to start getting in, so that’s going to be really cool.
“I’m waiting to see a lot of guys throughout the state that I played against coming in, but certainly, I’m very humbled and very surprised about going in.”
• Tickets for this year’s Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Grand Casino in Hinckley are available for purchase in a few different ways, but the deadline reserve a spot is Oct. 21. Tickets are available for $47.50 and can be purchased online at https://msf1.org/?p=19221 or by phone at 651-451-3140.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame
Area inductees
Class Name Category Softball hometown(s)
1988 Hugh Rose Pitcher Stillwater
1989 Leroy Chrisenson Manager Stillwater
1990 Jim Buege First baseman Stillwater
1991 Don Barnholdt Infielder Stillwater
1992 David “Choc” Junker Third baseman Stillwater
1992 Ron Witzel Pitcher Lake Elmo
1993 Howard Peulen Outfielder Stillwater
1996 Renee Dion Edin Pitcher Stillwater
2001 Joseph “Dutz” Junker Outfielder Stillwater/Scandia
2003 Jim “Sherm” Hoy Pitcher Stillwater
2022 Dave Junker Player/Manager/Organizer Stillwater
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.