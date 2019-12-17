The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce hosted a 45th Anniversary ribbon cutting for long-time member Joseph’s Restaurant on Dec. 6. The event took place at the iconic restaurant off of Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights. Joseph’s owners, family, friends, staff, Chamber Ambassadors, members, and staff were there to join in the big celebration.
Joseph Kohler’s journey began when he was just 19 years old when he was one of the partners in a restaurant. He liked it so much, in 1981 he bought everybody out and put his own name on it, up in lights. The name was Joseph’s Family Restaurant, until the major remodeling 3 years ago. A bar was added to stay current with the times, and now it is Joseph’s Restaurant and Bar. The beautiful woodwork and warm atmosphere makes it an inviting space from the moment you step in the door, and the fantastic food and great staff add to the experience. Of course their famous pies are a must, no matter how full you are.
Joe and his wife, Mary, reside in Baytown, and Joseph Jr also helps run the family business. The Kohler’s are pillars in this valley community, and give back wherever they can, from supporting the various community events to sponsoring the area school activities. At the ribbon cutting event, Joe gave a heartfelt speech which focused on all of us, not the restaurant. He stated, “without all of you and your support, we would not be as successful as we are, and we would not be able to do the things we do in and for this community.” The restaurant owner is looking forward to another 45 years.
Joseph’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 14806- 60th Street North in Oak Park Heights.
