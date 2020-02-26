Afton native and Olympic champion Jessie Diggins will be visiting Stillwater Area High School on April 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. as part of the launch of her new memoir.
Titled “Brave Enough,” the book that officially releases on March 10 shares Diggins’s own life journey, from her childhood in Afton to her historic sprint to the finish line for Gold in the team sprint event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
The launch event is free and open to the public, but tickets are going fast and are in limited supply. Visit digginsbook.eventbrite.com to reserve a ticket and secure a spot in the SAHS gymnasium. Pre-signed copies of the book are also available for purchase.
The event will kick off with a welcoming and introduction by Diggins’s former coach and current SAHS Nordic ski coach Kris Hansen. Diggins will then speak about different details of the book as well as some of her recent ski races. A Q&A discussion will follow, and Diggins will be available afterward for an autograph and selfie line.
“The thing that I’m especially excited about is to introduce somebody that people know as an athlete and Olympian and reintroduce her as an author,” said Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix, who is co-hosting the book launch. This event is part of ArtReach’s NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, a program funded by a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
“Brave Enough,” the title of the book and Diggins’s own mantra, describes the challenges and frustrations that she faced in becoming a serious athlete. Examples include learning how to push beyond physical and psychological limits, as well as handling the pressure of competing at the highest levels.
Diggins also shares about how she uses her platform as an Olympian to fight for causes that she is deeply invested in. She addresses topics such as climate change, the importance of girls’ participation in sports, and her fight for positive body messaging for young female athletes.
A national spokesperson for the Emily Program, Diggins also shares about her personal struggles with bulimia, recounting both the adversity and how she healed from it in order to bring hope and understanding to others facing eating disorders.
“I really like the voice of the book and how her personality shines through,” Rutledge said. “It’s easy to tell that a lot of it takes place in the St. Croix Valley.”
“Brave Enough” is co-authored by Todd Smith, essay writer and author of “Hockey Strong: Stories of Sacrifice from Inside the NHL.” According to Diggins’s website, she and Smith started the writing process of “Brave Enough” in the summer of 2018. Smith visited Diggins at her training facility in Stratton, Vt., where about 20 hours of interview footage was recorded in a single week.
Back at his home in Minnesota, Smith transcribed the recordings and wrote the foundation of the book in chapter format. After many rounds of editing by Diggins and publisher University of Minnesota Press, as well as a meticulous design process, the book was ready for publication.
The publication of “Brave Enough” is timed to the 2020 Coop FIS Cross Country Ski World Cup Sprint Finals on March 17 in Minneapolis, where Diggins will race and which will mark the first time in two decades that the world’s best have competed on American snow. The World Cup Sprint Finals will cap off the March 14-17 Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the festival.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
