Stillwater Area High School athletes and coaches were back for the start of their fall sports seasons earlier this week, but it is hardly a return to normal.
With the Minnesota State High School League shifting the football and volleyball seasons to a newly created spring season starting in mid-March, it left boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving with their traditional fall start on Aug. 17.
It marked the first time high school practices have been conducted since the MSHSL suspended all sports and activities on March 15 due to COVID-19. It was later announced on April 23 that all spring sports seasons were canceled, so participants have eagerly embraced this week’s restart.
“Things have actually gone fairly well,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “Everybody is in their element, the kids are happy and participating. The coaches are a little anxious to see what’s going to take place.”
The first competition for the soccer, swimming and tennis teams are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27. The cross country schedule remains a work in progress.
“Cross country is scrambling to get meets scheduled,” Michel said. “Other sports are full bore, ready to go. It will be kind of nice on the 27th when four of our teams get started.”
The changes established to help curb the spread of COVID-19 vary by sport, but each will be limited to 30 percent fewer contests scheduled within a 20 percent shorter season. Teams will only compete against other Suburban East Conference teams and multi-team events have been eliminated in all sports except cross country — which is limited to triangular meets.
Despite the uncertainty about fall sports leading up to the MSHSL moving forward with the plan approved by its Board of Directors on Aug. 4, participation numbers remain solid despite a slight, but anticipated, dip for the Ponies.
“I think tennis and girls cross country are down,” Michel said. “Girls soccer is maybe down a little bit, but swimming will have 90 and boys soccer will have 90. Boys cross country is capped at 50.”
The MSHSL has not provided any indication about whether season-ending section or state meets/tournaments will be held this fall.
“No idea,” Michel said. “The high school league hasn’t told us a thing, but I’m sure they are working on that. I think they want to see how this is going to go and it’s just too early. You can’t say where we’re going to be on Sept. 1 when you haven’t had a game yet. They’re going to let things play out a little bit.”
Girls swimming and diving
Brian Luke enters his 46th season as head coach for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team so there’s not much he hasn’t seen, but he’s doing whatever it takes to ensure a positive experience for kids dealing with these changes and challenges.
“It’s a high-anxiety issue among people and maybe even more with teenagers,” Luke said. “I said, let’s respect COVID, but let’s not be afraid of it. Things are going to change, even daily or hourly, we have to do the best we can. There’s nobody that hates change more than I do, but you have to go with it.”
For Luke, who often has among the largest teams in the state, practices and meets will look different this fall. The hall of fame coach is not allowed more than 40 swimmers in the water for practice. With 80 swimmers and nine divers signed up, registration was closed on Aug. 18 because they were already at capacity and any additional athletes would require an additional practice session.
When typical practices run two-and-a-half hours, it’s not feasible to add a third session.
“That would have been a bit much,” Luke said.
Running the two sessions already takes slightly longer than normal. Locker rooms are not available to the athletes before or after practice and everyone participating in the early group must leave the premises — from a specified exit — before athletes arrive through a different entrance for the start of the next session.
“They’re gone before the others even get there, so it’s kind or weird,” Luke said. “It’s great in August, but I don’t know what it’s going to be like in November.”
It also creates a potential issue for the coach who places so much emphasis on depth and the entire team, which is one of the reasons the program always ranks among the leaders at True Team state.
“In theory, half the team has never even seen the other half of the team,” Luke said. “As a coach, you’re trying to put together a team and a cohesive unit. Since we’re so new, I’m not sure how that’s going to shake out right now. I’m sure the sun will come up every morning, but it is something you have to think about is how to get the team to feel like a team.”
Spectators are not allowed for meets, which will also be conducted in a way to keep opposing teams separated as much as possible.
At Stillwater Middle School, the Ponies will gather on the pool deck on the opposite side from the bleachers and compete in Lanes 1 through 4. The visiting team will reside in the bleachers and occupy Lanes 5-8 for races. Swimmers will also need to leave the area behind the starting blocks before athletes take their position for the next race. This is one of the reasons meets are expected to take a little longer, which resulted in the start times getting pushed up 30 minutes to 5:30 p.m.
Athletes from each team will also serve as timers for their own swimmers.
“In theory, teams would never intermingle,” Luke said. “It eliminates going back and forth and introducing any new people within your space. Our pool works out perfectly for that.”
These changes are easier to accomplish at Stillwater’s home pool than some of the older facilities in the SEC, especially those with six-lane pools. The Ponies will host seven of their nine scheduled meets at SMS.
The set-up is familiar to how meets were run half a century ago, including when Luke was swimming at Hopkins Lindbergh.
“It’s been a while, but now it’s back to what it was like in the 1970s,” Luke said. “The first meet or couple it might take some getting used to, but by the end it will be pretty smooth.”
Because parents and spectators are not allowed to attend meets, Stillwater’s meets are expected to be available for live-stream viewing.
And while there is some uncertainty with how any of this will play out, Luke knows his team is ready for the swimming and diving part of the equation.
“It’s a pretty good team,” Luke said. “This is a pretty good group and it’s too bad we can’t do some of the stuff like True Team. We have nice depth and everything, but I guess we’ll have to play the coulda, woulda, shoulda card. This is a really nice, fun group. I hope we can get through this thing.”
Soccer
Club soccer training and games have been held throughout the past summer and Stillwater girls soccer coach Mike Huber said that has provided confidence the sport can be conducted safely this fall.
“We’re following what the clubs have done,” Huber said. “They’ve been pretty successful with things like not sharing scrimmage vests or having lines spread out a bit so they’re not standing in lines person to person.”
There was concern when the football season was moved to mid-March that soccer could also have the start of its season delayed, but that is not the case.
“Soccer has been social distancing for 20 years, so hopefully that’s not an issue,” Huber said. “It is a contact sport, but it’s not as frequent as football or something else. I’m hopeful we can get the entire season in.”
With no tournaments or nonconference games scheduled, the SEC decided to pump a little more drama into determining the conference championship this fall. Each team is scheduled to play nine conference games, but never more than two in a week due to guidelines established by the MSHSL. At the end of the regular season, teams will be divided based on their finish in the standings and the top four teams will play off for the SEC title. Teams finishing 5th through 10th will also participate in a season-ending tournament to determine their final placing.
“It adds a postseason element to it,” Huber said. “If the high school league cancels the fall tournaments at least it gives you that kind of feel. I think that is a positive. I kind of like it.”
The Stillwater girls have placed among the top three in the conference each of the past four seasons, including their most recent SEC title in 2016.
Under head coach Jake Smothers, the Stillwater boys have won conference titles three of the past four seasons.
The boys and girls teams will still play doubleheaders similar to most previous seasons, but the second game will start 30 minutes later than usual at 7:30 p.m. This was done to allow time for the stadium to clear out, fans for the second game to arrive, and the bench areas to be sanitized.
Some advanced planning will be required this year for parents and fans attending games as stadiums will be limited to 250, which includes players, coaches, officials and other workers.
“For the visiting team, every player and coach gets two tickets per person,” Michel said. “The home team will get four tickets per person and then we’ll open it for up to 30 students, which will be first come, first served. We might even look at online ticket buying. Ticket takers are going to be masked and we expect fans to be masked, even for outdoors like soccer.”
There will also be fewer options for concessions, if they exist at all.
“We haven’t decided if we’re doing concessions,” Michel said. “Everything has to be prepackaged, so no popcorn or hot dogs.”
Another change will be that ball chasers are not allowed for games, so players will be tasked with the retrieval of those from out of bounds.
“The big thing is to keep the kids as distanced as possible, even with bags and water,” Huber said. “Obviously there’s precautions we need to take in general. We control what we do in soccer, but we also need kids to be smart outside of soccer.”
The coach emphasized that the procedures and protocols put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 won’t matter if players are careless outside of the more structured environment the sport provides.
“Kids need to be smart about their choices off the field and smart about how they’re gathering with off the field,” Huber said. “If one person gets it, we’re all shut down, but from a day-to-day perspective and beyond kids and coaches wearing masks, I don’t see a ton of difference.”
Cross country
One of the easiest sports to schedule for the past several decades, has been the most challenging after restrictions by the MSHSL were unveiled in early August.
The Stillwater boys and girls cross country teams compete primarily in the same races and over the same courses from year to year, but that changed dramatically when they were forced to schedule only Suburban East Conference teams and compete in meets with three teams or fewer.
When Stillwater boys coach Scott Christensen starred at Lakeville as a prep and early in his coaching career duals and triangular meets were common in cross country, but he said there’s a good reason that evolved.
“It was in the 70s and up until probably around 1986 is really when it made a big swing,” Christensen said. “They were setting up these cross country courses and putting in the timing systems and doing all these things for a meet to have three teams run. They figured you could run 30 teams here because it was all set up, so meets started getting bigger.”
His teams have always run fewer than the number of races allowed in a season by the MSHSL and he doesn’t plan to increase the frequency this season, even if it means sending a JV lineup to compete against other varsity teams.
“We race five times in a regular length season,” Christensen said. “Why would we run seven times in a season that’s two weeks shorter?”
Scheduling the limited field cross country races has been a challenge. Trying to maintain reasonable distancing in cross country is also a challenge for the start and conclusion of a race.
“We might go back to hand-held timing like Nordic skiing with a clock,” Michel said.
Stillwater always boasts large participation numbers and the program is one of the most successful in the state. He’s hoping this team has an opportunity to show what its capable of achieving.
“We just ran a two-mile time trial,” Christensen said. “I know I’m always high on my team, but it was unbelievable. It’s a top-three quality team.”
He also said being part of the cross country program has always been far more than just showing up on race day.
“When we go from June 15 to Nov. 15, that’s 150 days,” Christensen said. “We race five invitationals, plus section, state and Nike, so we race eight times, so we still have the other 142 days. This sport isn’t about the meets.”
Under head coach Dawn Podolske, the Stillwater girls finished fifth at state a year ago. The Ponies bring back reigning individual state champion Ana Weaver and the majority of their top runners from a year ago.
Because of guidelines related to conducting races, it’s unlikely they will compete at the same events this season.
“We will not see the girls race one time,” Christensen predicted.
In addition to the team’s running potential, Christensen is pleased with the demeanor of this year’s team. Their attitude thus far has made dealing with these changes easier than it might have been with some of the previous teams he’s coached.
“Whatever happens, these guys put their heads down and go to work,” Christensen said. “I have low-drama kids here.”
Girls tennis
Compared to some of the other sports, girls tennis faces fewer changes than most. The loss of scrimmages and multi-team invitationals will reduce the number of matches played, but tennis is also considered safer than some of the other sports that are also listed in the moderate risk category.
“Tennis might be the easiest one,” Michel said. “The only thing we have to make sure of is if we have a dual meet that no more than 150 people can be around and on the 12 courts. We’ll divide them out and put in benches that will be close to the fence. We will not restrict people watching.”
Ponies coach Dave Kahl said participation numbers are down slightly from past years and he did hear from a few players who did not come out because of situations that warranted extra caution.
The Ponies will play a full conference schedule and, like soccer, end the regular season with a mini-conference tourney.
“They’ll do 11 meets and will have a culminating event at the end which will determine the conference champion,” Michel said.
He said that format allows for some wiggle room for any team that is required to cancel a match or two because of COVID-19.
“If you have to get shut down for two weeks and miss two meets, you can still be seeded fourth and you still have a chance,” Michel said.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
