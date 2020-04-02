Students went back to learning Monday for the first time in three week as the spread of COVID-19 extended Stillwater Area Public Schools’ spring break. Unlike the traditional fall back-to-school season, students met with teachers in a virtual school system.
Gov. Tim Walz gave the closing order two weeks ago to allow administrators and teachers time to figure out how to make distance learning work for the state’s nearly 900,000 public and charter school students. They’re not scheduled to return to their classrooms until at least April 30, but that order could be extended.
While some of the technical groundwork was already in place as students are already familiar with the online school program Schoology, teachers and staff had days to put together educational material for students.
“To roll out an online program like this can take some district one to two years of planning,” said superintendent Denise Pontrelli. “We asked our staff to do it in 8 days.”
While students in Stillwater are familiar with Schoology, many other districts in the state are also using the program to record student learning. When families went to log into the program Monday morning, the site had trouble handling the load. Troubles with the popular learning management system were so numerous that it was trending on Twitter in Minnesota.
“We’re asking for patience from our educators, our families and our students as we learn in this new way for the very first time,” Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said on the governor’s daily conference call with reporters.
Despite the initial problems, administrators and staff were pleased with the progress in the first days of online learning.
“We have a really great staff in place and the first day was really successful minus the initial problems with Schoology,” said assistant superintendent Bob McDowell. “By the afternoon, the site was working well and we really haven’t had any complaints.”
One of the reasons the roll out went well, McDowell said, was that the staff completed some test runs the week before to make sure links were working properly, and that staff and teachers made personal phone calls to all their students and parents.
“I think that eased some of the trepidations,” McDowell said.
Currently, students in the middle and high schools are using devices to log into school assignments while elementary students are working through paper packets that were mailed out last week. by next week, students in grades 2 through 5 will also join the online system. Pontrelli said that the district’s technology staff will have devices available for pickup for students that need them.
McDowell said that the district has been working with families and connecting with internet providers to ensure that students have internet access in their homes.
Although the technology is working correctly, the transition to distance learning has had its challenges for teachers and staff.
“I miss my students and my coworkers,” said Aliex Friend, an 8th grade Earth Sciences teacher. “We have been given some great tools so we can still communicate, but I know we would be very happy to see the kids again, if it was safe.”
Teachers have been able to talk and work together by connecting with Google Handouts, a program that allows for video meetings.
“We see each other less frequently, but there is still the comradery,” Friend said. “It’s been awesome to see what cool things people have been doing.”
Friend said that teachers were happy to hear that the state of Minnesota received the waiver for the required MCA testing this year, as it takes some pressure off of students.
“Our main focus is making sure the kids are feeling ok and that they are feeling safe and not stressed,” Friend said.
In addition to online learning, the school district has worked to provide 6,000 meals per week to families that would be struggling to provide lunches and breakfasts to students. These meals are picked up once a week at drop off sites throughout the district.
More information about the district’s distance learning plans can be found at stillwaterschools.org.
Steve Karnowski from the Associated Press contributed to this article. Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
