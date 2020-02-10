Fresh snow fell in the night. The dark voice of cold argues that I should linger within the flannel sheets and heavy Hudson Bay wool blanket we deploy on nights like this. Yet the day calls.
A few minutes later I am standing alone in the garage as the door opens. Its metal hinges creak loudly to protest the cold, and complain they also have been awakened too early.
Along the wall, lingering amid rakes and hoes, stands the thin, simple snow shovel. The worn shovel leans against the side wall like the plain, shy girls at a junior high dance. Yet she is to be my date for the next 45 minutes.
We ease out in to the dark morning air and begin to clear the snow, first from the sidewalk and then the smaller drifts gathered by the garage door.
The moon off to the west is clear and bright. Clinging to the tree tops, it lightens my morning.
And so, I shovel.
Crisp air on my face. Deep cleansing breaths. Moonlight clarifying my thoughts. I like the tingling energy in my arms and legs. Moist air collecting on my chin turns to small bits of ice.
I pause, shin deep in 8 inches of winter, and note the morning moon is my possession; all mine, as much as the coats that hang in my closet.
And so, I shovel.
Snow blowers. Fast, efficient, convenient they are. And neighbors press me, “Do you not want to be finished faster?”
Clutching the spindly shovel, I wonder, do they notice that smell that clings to them, the stain of oil and gas in their clothes?
Do they not find their loud machines intrusive? Can they hear the great horned owl? How far off is he calling from the woods?
And so,
I shovel.
Rob McKim is retired after 30 years as a regional vice president for The Nature Conservancy. He and his family live in Stillwater where he enjoys beekeeping, paddling the St. Croix, hiking, skiing, and gardening.
