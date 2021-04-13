His younger brother was drafted by the same team nearly four years ago, but 2016 Stillwater Area High School graduate Jackson Cates was the first to actually sign with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Cates, who just finished his junior season with a trip to the Frozen Four as a member of the University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s hockey team, signed a two-year entry-level contract as an undrafted college free agent on Tuesday, April 13 to join the organization this season.
“Jackson is a player that our staff has followed closely throughout his college career,” said Flyers Vice President and Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr. “He’s a tenacious two-way center that has steadily improved his overall game each season. He’s been an integral part of a very successful college program at UMD and we’re excited to see him take his game to the next level.”
The Flyers (19-16-6) are currently tied for fifth place in the East Division standings.
Cates, 23, spent three seasons with the Bulldogs and racked up 27 goals and 37 assists in 96 games. He scored 11 goals and totaled a team-high 16 assists to rank second on the team with 27 points this season, which ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to eventual NCAA champion Massachusetts in the semifinals of the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 8.
Cates scored the first goal of the game in UMD’s 3-2 epic five-overtime victory over North Dakota in the Regional Finals in Fargo on March 27. That victory — in a game which set an NCAA record for longest in tournament history at 142:13 — vaulted the Bulldogs (15-11-2) into the Frozen Four for the fourth straight season. Cates helped UMD claim the national championship in 2019 and the Bulldogs were strong again in 2020 when the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Cates scored a team-high 27 goals and finished with 61 points as a senior for the Ponies, ending his career with a school record 57 goals and 63 assists for 120 points. He received the Herb Brooks Award, which is presented to a player in the state tournament who best represents the values, characteristics and traits defined by Brooks. He helped lead Stillwater to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2014 and also guided the Ponies back to state in 2016 when they placed fourth.
After leaving Stillwater, Cates played two seasons with Waterloo, where he was named the USHL Forward of the Year in 2018.
Jackson was a two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference selection for the Bulldogs and participated in the Flyers’ summer Development Camp in 2019.
Jackson’s younger brother Noah Cates was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round — No. 137 overall — after graduating from Stillwater in 2017. Noah spent one season in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers before arriving at Duluth with Jackson. It has been reported that Noah is also likely to turn pro rather than return for another season in Duluth.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
