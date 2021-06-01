Each spring, The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, invites high school age students from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota to submit one original work each in any media for the Annual Area High School Art Exhibition.
All submissions are included in the show and The Phipps invites a professional artist or art educator to award ribbons for honorable mention, first, second and third place. In addition, graduating seniors who will be majoring in art in the fall are encouraged to apply for the MaryLu Brown Scholarship for the Arts.
This annual scholarship of $2,000 is made by Winkie and Bill Coyne in honor of Brown. The ribbon winners and scholarship winner for the 2021 exhibit were announced at a Zoom event May 16.
The winner of the MaryLu Brown Scholarship is Stella Chen, a student at Woodbury High School who plans to attend the Art Institute of Chicago in the fall. The first place ribbon winner is Grace Bohn (11th grade at Woodbury High School). Second place went to Ava Barrett (10th grade at Stillwater Area High School). Third place was awarded to Ella Kolton (11th grade at Stillwater Area High School).
There are 14 students who received honorable mention ribbons: Lu Garley (11th grade at Somerset High School), Maren Gunderson (11th grade at Mounds Park Academy), Libby Churchich (10th grade at Somerset High School), Hanna Green (12th grade at
Wisconsin Virtual Academy), Taylor Clay (12th grade at Glenwood City High School), Steadman Nix (10th grade at Woodbury High School), Emma Gillespie (12th grade at Elk Mound High School), Anne Messelt (9th grade at Stillwater Area High School), Katie Schroeder (12th grade at Somerset High School), Elizabeth Kaari (12th grade at St. Croix Preparatory Academy), Bennett Schoenborn (12th grade, Stillwater Area High School), Jenna Rosentreter (12th grade at Somerset High School), Ella Holland (12th grade at Somerset High School), and Savanna Lange Green (12th grade at Somerset High School).
This year’s judge was Jerry Allan, of Afton, who has made a lifelong commitment to assisting students, clients and communities to build creative environments through teaching, collaboration and architecture. He has a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Allan has taught at Anoka Vo-tech, the University of Minnesota School of Architecture and the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. He is also the founder of the design firm, Criteria, and a board member of the Belwin Conservancy in Afton, for which he created their 21st century master plan.
This year’s show, featuring work by 91 students from 11 schools and a home school program, was virtual, because of health concerns related to COVID-19. Participating schools are Elk Mound High School, Glenwood City High School, Hudson High School, Mounds Park Academy, New Richmond High School, Somerset High School, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, St. Croix Virtual, Stillwater Area High School, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, and Woodbury High School.
To see the show, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8Uk5SelxWg
