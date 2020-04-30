Optimism often goes hand in hand with the start of another season, especially for coaches prone to view challenges and obstacles as opportunities for growth.
The cancellation of the spring sports season announced by the Minnesota State High School League late last month has tested even experienced coaches — and is even more difficult for athletes who only have one senior season.
“Mostly it’s an opportunity for us to learn some life lessons,” said Ponies softball coach Bob Beedle. “Some of those might be to really savor every inch of your high school career, whether that be academic, social or athletic. There are no guarantees.”
His team graduation four seniors from last year’s state runner-up squad and those players also contributed to the program’s most recent state championship in 2018.
Haley Eder-Zdechlik was lone senior back for the Ponies and expectations for this season were significant with such a strong returning cast.
“I knew we had big things coming ahead and it’s horrible that it’s all taken from us,” Eder-Zdechlik said. “It’s super sad and heartbreaking. I would do anything to be able to get back out on the field again and play.
“Throughout this whole situation I had a little bit of hope. We stayed in touch with the coaches and talked about having a shortened season, but then we got the news a week ago and, honestly, when I heard the news I was really heartbroken. I knew we could have done big things again.”
When the Ponies captured their improbable state title in 2018 they won six straight elimination games in the section tournament before beating each of the top three seeds at state — a remarkable run after finishing 7-12 in the regular season.
“We didn’t play our first game until April 26 that year and then we played 19 straight days of softball,” Beedle said. “That was unusual, but at least we got to play.
“If I would have one message to returning varsity players, or those aspiring to make the team in the next year or two, is do everything you can to get yourself prepared and enjoy the ride.”
And softball wasn’t the only team eager to make memories this spring. Stillwater won five conference championships (synchronized swimming, boys lacrosse, boys golf, girls golf and baseball) a year ago and claimed a total of seven section championships (girls track, synchronized swimming, boys golf, softball, girls lacrosse, girls golf and baseball).
“Each one of us coaches have had a senior athlete season ended with injury in the past,” Beedle said. “This year the entire team’s season was ended by the virus. If there is a lesson, it’s to maybe savor each of your seasons because there are no guarantees.”
If there is any consolation for Eder-Zdechlik, the team’s success the past few seasons have provided achievements that few will have an opportunity to enjoy in their prep careers.
“Yeah, it makes it a little easier because a lot of people don’t get to experience playing in a state tournament,” Eder-Zdechlik said. “To be able to win that championship in 2018 was amazing and to get back there in 2019 was amazing. I just wish we could have played this time around because I think we could potentially win another state title.”
Many of Eder-Zdechlik’s classmates played on other teams that also shared high expectations for this season and they’ve spent plenty of time discussing what could have been.
“As hard as it is to say, we can’t really do anything about what the decision is and we have to control the controllables,” Eder-Zdechlik said. “We have to move on with our lives. The sports are going to be missed and they mean a lot to us, but we came to the consensus that it is what it is at this point.”
Eder-Zdechlik is headed to Hamline University in the fall where she plans to play hockey for a program that has competed in the NCAA Division III Frozen Four two of the past three seasons. She also hasn’t ruled out playing softball for the Pipers, but the seasons overlap enough that it could be difficult to do both.
And softball isn’t the only thing Eder-Zdechlik and her classmates are missing out on this spring.
“Honestly, it’s been super tough,” she said. “You look forward to this since you’re a young kid and can’t wait for graduation and it comes so fast. I feel like a lot of people take it for granted, all the great times you have with your friends and teammates and it’s all taken away from us. You want to spend that time with them, but with social distancing you really can’t.”
