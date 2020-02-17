The Washington County Historical Society featured speaker for the Historical Society’s annual meeting is photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman. The meeting is open to the public, will be held on Thursday, March 12 at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley Street, (just north of Highway 36) in Stillwater. Reservations are required.
Walk along with Doug as he photographs cemeteries and uncovers stories of the long forgotten. Learn where the only Revolutionary War soldier to die in Minnesota is buried. Learn the differences between a cemetery and a graveyard and much, much more.
Ohman is a freelance photographer and popular public speaker. He has traveled throughout the upper Midwest photographing historic architecture. His work has been widely published in magazines, calendars and books. Over the past twelve years he has been working with the Minnesota Historical Society on the popular book series, “Minnesota Byways.” Ohman has also completed a book on State Parks of Minnesota and a guide book for the upper Mississippi River.
Doug has recently 2019)completed a PBS film- “Landmarks – Keeping History Alive” for Pioneer Public Television in western and southwestern Minnesota. He is currently working on another PBS film that focuses on the landmarks on Minnesota Highway 23.
He has degrees in both Geography and History from the University of Minnesota. His interest in these subjects has translated well to his work as a photographer. His photography talent is self-taught. Before becoming a full time photographer, Doug was the Operations Manager at the Mall of America. He currently lives in New Hope, Minn. with his wife, Krin.
The event is open to the public and the cost is $25 for WCHS members and $30 for nonmembers. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, sit down dinner catered by Scheel’s Catering at 6:30 p.m. and a short meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Ohman’s presentation will start shortly after the annual meeting is concluded.
Reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information about the event please call 651-439-5956 or email at information@wchsmn.org or visit www.wchsmn.org.
