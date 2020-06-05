Grant resident Bob Hagstrom, shown with his wife, Diane, celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, June 1 with an afternoon drive-by party that drew a steady stream of friends. Hagstrom, a long-time supporter of the Stillwater Area High School Nordic skiing program and a recent inductee into the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame, started the day with several friends as they covered the 4.7-mile Loop Trail connecting the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge and the St. Croix Crossing Bridge. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

