OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater’s run of three straight section championships came to a halt, but the Ponies will be represented by three gymnasts at state after their third-place showing in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies turned in a score of 144.9 — which was just two-tenths of a point off their previous season best — to place behind section champion Mahtomedi (147.65) and runner-up Mounds View/Irondale (145.70). White Bear Lake followed in fourth place with a score of 140.975.
Mahtomedi was moved up to Class AA this season based on enrollment after placing third in Class A a year ago. The Ponies competed at state each of the past three years, capturing a state championship in 2018 and placing second with a senior-laden team a year ago.
“I think overall for it being sections and the pressure, we performed pretty well. We were happy,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “It was our second highest score of the season, so we’ll take that. Even on a perfect day we weren’t going to score what Mahtomedi got. Mahtomedi had a great meet and we did our best, so we can walk away saying we did pretty darn well and can come back next year bigger and better.”
But the Ponies will send three athletes to the state meet in junior Norah Bates and sophomores Erica Stanton and Kendall Rogers. The top three finishers in the all-around qualify for state in all four events, plus the gymnasts with the next three highest scores in each event advance to state.
Bates, who competed in two events for the Ponies at team state, qualified for state as an individual after winning the beam with a season-high score of 9.45.
The beam was the second highest scoring event for the Ponies at 36.75, nearly half a point higher than Mahtomedi (36.3). Stillwater’s Heather Wiehe placed fifth with a score of 9.125 while Rogers (9.125) and Stanton (9.05) also delivered strong scores while placing sixth and eighth in the event.
“Beam was pretty good,” Dennis said. “We hit really well on beam, one of our best of the season.”
The Ponies tied Mounds View/Irondale for second in the vault with a score of 36.925, but both trailed the Zephyrs by .65 in that event. It was Stillwater’s highest team score in the four events.
Rogers finished third to qualify for state with a score of 9.425. She placed 20th at state in this event a year ago. Stanton also earned a spot in this year’s state field by placing sixth with a score of 9.3. Katelyn McDowell (9.15) and Wiehe (9.05) also provided solid scores for the Ponies while placing 9th and 12th.
“I was pretty happy with vault,” Dennis said. “It wasn’t our best, but it was consistent.”
Stanton will double up at state this year as she also qualified with a fourth-place finish in the uneven bars, turning in a score of 9.325. Bates (9.125) and McDowell (9.0) placed sixth and ninth while Bekah Warner — the only senior in Stillwater’s section lineup — completed the scoring in 14th place after receiving an 8.65.
“Bars left a little to be desired so that hurt us a little bit,” Dennis said.
Mahtomedi posted the top team score in two of the four events, but outscored Mounds View/Irondale by nine-tenths of a point in the floor and enjoyed a 2.5-point advantage over the Ponies (37.625 to 35.125).
Rogers provided the top score for Stillwater at 9.125, which was good enough for ninth place. Erica Stanton (8.95) and Krista Cannata (8.6) were next for the Ponies.
“We didn’t do badly on floor, but we just don’t have the firepower on floor,” Dennis said. “If you look at the scores, we were pretty close to Mahtomedi, but once we got to floor we got blown out of the water.”
The state team tournament will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The Ponies will compete in the individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 22.
“It’s exciting that we got three girls in on three events,” Dennis said. “Stanton had a really good meet and she has been dealing with a (hand injury) and has been limited, but we were glad she was able to get back on and have a chance to go the state meet.
“We’re very happy we got kids in. I think next year we’re going to be even stronger. We have a lot of kids who are one step away from some new skills and those new skills will put them in that top nine range. We’ll have a really good opportunity to make a run next year.”
Mahtomedi’s Bella Frattalone, one of nine seniors on the roster for the Zephyrs, is the defending Class A state champion in the all-around. She won the all-around in Section 4AA with a total of 38.225, comfortably ahead of Mounds View/Irondale’s Julia Clark (37.45) and Mahtomedi teammate Kate Ryan (37.425).
“We grew from the first meet to the last by about 15 points,” Dennis said. “We had a while we were stuck around 141, but we kept growing and getting better. I think a lot of it is that the girls are starting to mature and figure things out and they’re confidence kept getting better and as their confidence got better their scores got better. Next year, the confidence will be there and the leadership will be there.
“The girls were happy. They were really supportive of each other and didn’t leave anything on the floor. We’re really happy for the girls that got in and they’re already talking about next year so it was all pretty positive, so that’s a good sign.”
Team standings
1. Mahtomedi 147.65; 2. Mounds View/Irondale 145.70; 3. Stillwater 144.9; 4. White Bear Lake 140.975; 5. Roseville 136.375; 6. Tartan 116.125; 7. St. Paul Central 114.75; 8. North St. Paul 114.10.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 36.925) — *1. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.8; *2. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.675; *3. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.425; *4. Kate Ryan (Mah) 9.425; *5. Kaylee Bateman (MV/Ir) 9.35; *6. Erica Stanton (St) 9.3; 9. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.15; 12. Heather Wiehe (St) 9.05; and 19. Norah Bates (St) 8.85.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.1) — *1. Grace Squires (WBL) 9.7; *2. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.7; *3. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.55; *4. Erica Stanton (St) 9.325; *5. Kaylee Bateman (MV/Ir) 9.25; 6. Norah Bates (St) 9.125; *7. Kate Ryan (Mah) 9.075; 9. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.0; 14. Bekah Warner (St) 8.65; and 22. Kendall Rogers (St) 7.65;
Beam (Stillwater 36.75) — *1. Norah Bates (St) 9.45; *2. Laney Gunderson (WBL) 9.4; *3. Kate Ryan (Mah) 9.4; *4. Grace Squires (WBL) 9.2; 5. Heather Wiehe (St) 9.125; 6. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.125; 8. Erica Stanton (St) 9.05; *10. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.025; *11. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 8.925; and 25. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.1.
Floor (Stillwater 35.125) — *1. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.7; *2. Kate Ryan (Mah) 9.525; *3. Kaylee Bateman (MV/Ir) 9.35; *4. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.3; *5. Caylee Greeder (Mah) 9.25; *6. Monika Barett (Ros) 9.175; 9. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.125; 13. Erica Stanton (St) 8.95; 17. Krista Cannata (St) 8.6; 21. Norah Bates (St) 8.45; and 22. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.325.
All-around — *1. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 38.225; *2. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 37.45; *3. Kate Ryan (Mah) 37.425; 5. Erica Stanton (St) 36.625; 8. Norah Bates (St) 35.875; 10. Kendall Rogers (St) 35.325; and 11. Katelyn McDowell (St) 34.575.
* State qualifier
