WHITE BEAR LAKE — Even with a few missteps, the Stillwater gymnastics team had room to spare while cruising to the Section 4AA championship on Saturday, March 20 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the fourth section title in the past five seasons for the top-ranked Ponies, who posted a winning score of 147.0. The host Bears placed second at 141.325 and defending champion Mahtomedi (140.725) followed in third place.
The victorious Ponies matched their second highest score of the season, but was still below the 148.725 they received in a victory at Eagan on March 9.
“I think we performed well, but not our best,” said Dusty Dennis, who serves as co-head coach for the Ponies with Joan Ledson. “It definitely was not our best meet. We left a lot of points out on the events. We did OK, but not as well as we could do.”
Stillwater will compete in the Class AA state meet on Saturday, March 27 at Champlin Park High School. Because of COVID-19 and precautions related to that, this year’s state team and individual competition will be held simultaneously, but separated into two four-team sessions.
Stillwater and the Section 4AA individual qualifiers will compete in the early session that starts at 11:30 a.m., along with Sections 5AA, 6AA and 7AA. The Sections 8AA, 1AA, 2AA and 3AA representatives will compete in the later session that begins at 6 p.m.
The Ponies also gained individual state qualifiers in all four events, including two each in the vault, bars and beam. The top three gymnasts in the all-around qualify to state as individuals, in addition to the three highest finishers in each event who did not qualify in the all-around.
Stillwater’s only concern is putting together the best possible team score.
“We’re going out there and are focused on the team and that is it,” Dennis said. “We’re not focused on individual scores. Everybody has a job to do and that’s what we’re here for and they all understand that. Their chance for glory is to work as a group.”
Stillwater posted the highest team score in three of four events in Section 4AA, including a more than two-point margin over the next highest team in the bars. The Ponies outscored Mahtomedi 37.175-35.125 in the event.
Erica Stanton received a season-high score of 9.6 to finish first in the event and pace Stillwater in bars. Ashley Peterson (9.475) placed third to join Stanton in qualifying for state as individuals. Norah Bates (9.225) and Katelyn McDowell (8.875) completed the scoring for the Ponies.
“Bars we had four out of five, so we did OK, but didn’t score very high,” Dennis said.
Stillwater’s highest score came in the vault at 37.425, led by McDowell (9.575) and Kendall Rogers (9.45) in first and second place to qualify as individuals. Liberty Quast (9.3), Bates (9.1) and Heather Wiehe (9.1) also delivered strong scores for the Ponies in vault.
“We did really well on vault,” Dennis said. “Katelyn had a season high on vault and Erica had a season high on bars. Those were both huge and added a few tenths to round off some of the falls on beam.”
The beam was the one event that featured some hiccups for the Ponies, whose score of 35.775 was second overall behind White Bear Lake (36.375). Peterson (9.325) and McDowell (9.25) placed second and third to qualify for state while Bates (8.775) and Rogers (8.425) completed the scoring.
“We had three falls on beam that we counted, that’s 1.5 points right there,” Dennis said.
Peterson also qualified for state after placing second in the floor with a score of 9.45. Rogers (9.275), Bates (9.0) and Evelyn Johnson (8.9) also factored into the scoring for Stillwater in that event.
“We did pretty good on floor so we did keep our score up, but we did leave a lot out there,” Dennis said.
The Ponies finished second in their most recent state appearance in 2019, which came one year after the program’s only state team championship in 2018.
Unlike those seasons when the Ponies were loaded with experienced, returning gymnasts, this year’s campaign has featured more uncertainty — and not just because of a pandemic which delayed the start of the season for a month.
“It’s pretty surreal, I guess,” Dennis said. “I didn’t even know if the season was going to happen. After we were third last year in sections, I had no aspirations this year that we were suddenly going to be a state qualifier. I thought we’d be better than last year when we started the season, but I didn’t think we’d even win sections. They have worked really hard. It was not a goal or expectation, especially early when we were 142-ing forever. I’m thankful we get to go and I hope we can be in the top half of that group. I think the girls can finish in the top half and that would be a great accomplishment.”
Stillwater finished third in the section a year ago after compiling a 4-4 dual meet record. The Ponies feature just two seniors on this year’s team with Wiehe and Bates. Bates and Rogers are the only current team members who have previously competed at state.
This is the ninth time in school history the Ponies have qualified for state and the fourth time in the past five seasons.
“Obviously with any team that has had some experience they’re more familiar with the pressure and can lead the way,” Dennis said. “We have three or four girls that were around at that time so they have a good feeling for what it’s like. It’s not going to be the same pressure as at the U of M where there’s so many people and officials everywhere. Now you’re going to have four teams and in a high school gym, so it’s going to be a different kind of pressure. It’s just going to look a little different.”
Stillwater has benefited from a deep and balanced lineup all season and don’t expect that approach to change at state.
“We added like two or three kids,” Dennis said. “Ashley Peterson was great and she helps us on the top end, but we didn’t add any rock stars who are going to win any individual stuff. We are so deep with kids who can just do strong gymnastics. Usually those teams have one or two that are way up there who raise the average, but we have a bunch of girls who are so strong, but very deep. It’s just a group that’s working hard — and there’s a bunch of them.”
Because there are two sessions, the athletes will gather in the evening to find out whether the scores they produced in the morning are good enough to land them on the virtual awards stand.
“I believe we can win the whole thing, I really do,” Dennis said. “But it’s gymnastics so anything can happen. It’s not like soccer where if you give up a goal you can fix it. They don’t have to be great or have their best night, they just need to get through everything and complete all their routines and that would put them in contention to win the whole thing.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 147.0; 2. White Bear Lake 141.325; 3. Mahtomedi 140.725; 4. Mounds View/Irondale 140.25; 5. Roseville 139.9; 6. St. Paul Central 121.975; 7. Tartan 114.175; 8. North St. Paul 111.9.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.425) — *1. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.575; *2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.45; 3. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.35; T4, tie, *Abbey Bush (Mah) 9.3 and Liberty Quast (St) 9.3; 9. Norah Bates (St) 9.1; 10. Heather Wiehe (St) 9.1.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 37.175) — *1. Erica Stanton (St) 9.6; 2. Grace Squires (WBL) 9.575; *3. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.475; *4. Abbey Bush (Mah) 9.325; 6. Norah Bates (St) 9.225; 11. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.875; 17. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.225.
Beam (Stillwater 35.775) — 1. Laney Gunderson (WBL) 9.75; *2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.325; *3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.25; *4. Lia Zimmerman (WBL) 9.125; 10. Norah Bates (St) 8.775; 14. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.425; 25. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.1.
Floor (Stillwater 36.625) — *1. Savannah Huber (Mah) 9.475; *2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.45; 3. Laney Gunderson (WBL) 9.425; *4. Avery Dox (MV/Ir) 9.425; 8. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.275; 12. Norah Bates (St) 9.0; 14. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.9; 15. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.875.
All-around — *1. Laney Gunderson (WBL) 36.9; *2. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 36.9; *3. Grace Squires (WBL) 36.625; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.575; 5. Norah Bates (St) 36.1; 8. Kendall Rogers (St) 35.375.
* Individual state qualifier
