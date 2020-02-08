OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Kendall Rogers turned in Stillwater’s highest score in two events and also won the all-around while helping to send the Ponies to a 140.75-133.525 Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over Roseville on Friday, Jan. 31 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third dual meet victory in a row for the Ponies (4-2 SEC, 4-3), who were scheduled to host fifth-ranked East Ridge in their regular season finale on Feb. 6.
Cretin-Derham Hall also had a varsity competitor in the meet, but the Raiders do not have enough gymnasts to compete as a team.
Rogers led the Ponies with a score of 9.225 in the vault and also supplied a team-high score of 8.9 in the uneven bars. Her all-around score of 36.125 was more than two-tenths of a point higher than runner-up Monika Barrett (35.9) of Roseville.
Katelyn McDowell paced Stillwater in the beam with a score of 9.25 and placed third in the all-around with a total of 35.425. She ranked second on the team in the vault (8.825) and bars (8.7).
Norah Bates received a 9.1 in the floor exercise to lead the Ponies in that event.
The Ponies outscored Roseville in all four events, but the biggest advantage came in the beam where they outscored the Raiders 36.1-32.625. It was Stillwater’s highest scoring event.
Stillwater 140.75, Roseville 133.525
Vault (Stillwater 35.15) — Kendall Rogers 9.225; Katelyn McDowell 8.825; Norah Bates 8.75; Heather Wiehe 8.35; and Kayla Kajer 7.95.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.85) — Kendall Rogers 8.9; Katelyn McDowell 8.7; Norah Bates 8.55; Rebekah Warner 7.7; and Brynn Savelkoul 7.5.
Beam (Stillwater 36.1) — Katelyn McDowell 9.25; Kendall Rogers 9.1; Heather Wiehe 9.0; Norah Bates 8.75; and Brynn Savelkoul 7.975.
Floor (Stillwater 35.65) — Norah Bates 9.1; Krista Cannata 9.0; Kendall Rogers 8.9; Katelyn McDowell 8.65; and Ella Jackson 8.475.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.125; 2. Monika Barrett (Ros) 35.9; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.425; 4. Norah Bates (St) 35.15; 5. Sophia Krump (Ros) 33.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.