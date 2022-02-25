ST. PAUL — It was a tight battle to earn a spot on the podium, but Stillwater fell just short while placing fourth in the Class AA state gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 18 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Less than a point separated the top four teams, with Wayzata surging ahead for the victory with a winning total of 146.2. New Prague (145.725) and St. Cloud Tech (145.55) followed in second and third, just slipping past the fourth-place Ponies (145.35). St. Michael-Albertville was nearly three points behind Stillwater in the fifth spot with a score of 142.5.
“Everyone wants to win first and that’s great, but it’s gymnastics and anything can happen,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “The girls did a good job and it was a team effort. Everybody did their job and did what they needed to do. The girls left with their heads up.”
The finish was one spot better than a year ago when Stillwater placed fifth.
But unlike a year ago, the Ponies avoided any major mistakes.
“The girls did what they needed to do,” Dennis said. “It wasn’t like last year where we died on the beam, they held it together the whole time. It wasn’t our best meet by any means, but we thought we did a good job.
“There was a little disappointment at the end, but overall the girls were happy. It’s not like we got blown out of the water — eight-tenths of a point is like a step on a landing for the teams that were second through fourth.”
The first half of the meet was going to be important for the Ponies, who started on the uneven bars before moving to beam for the second rotation. The team scored lower in those events than in the floor and vault, but scored more than 37 points in all four events while posting a season-high score of 148.45 in the Section 4AA Meet less than a week earlier.
Led by Ashley Peterson (9.35) and Erica Stanton (9.225), the Ponies posted a team score of 36.375, which ranked just behind the highest score in the event earned by Wayzata (36.4). Kendall Rogers (8.95) and Evelyn Johnson (8.85) also received solid scores while Liberty Quast wasn’t far behind with an 8.65.
The beam was next and undermined Stillwater’s hopes for a higher finish. The Ponies ranked sixth out of eight teams in the event with a score of 34.975, which was about more than 1.5 points behind Wayzata (36.65) and St. Cloud Tech (36.65) and a half-point behind New Prague (35.5).
Rogers led the Ponies with a 9.0, followed by Peterson (8.8), Stanton (8.675) and Brynn Savelkoul (8.5).
“We’ve had our problems with beam this whole year, but we did pretty well hitting four out of five, so that was good,” Dennis said.
Stillwater ranked fifth at the midway point of the meet, but also anticipated a stronger second half with the floor as its third rotation before finishing on vault.
The Ponies turned in the second highest score in the floor at 36.925 — bettered only by New Prague (37.050) — but didn’t gain much ground on the top teams with St. Cloud Tech (36.875) and Wayzata (36.725) also scoring well in the event.
Rogers paced Stillwater with a score of 9.525, but teammates Johnson (9.25), Stanton (9.1), Peterson (9.05) and Quast (9.05) also scoring in the 9s.
The Ponies remained in fifth place after three rotations, but Wayzata and New Prague each had the balance beam remaining while Stillwater and St. Cloud Tech finished on vault.
Stillwater’s vault score of 37.075 ranked second behind only St. Cloud Tech, which also finished strong with a score of 37.225 to grab third place. Wayzata, meanwhile, outscored New Prague by more than a point on beam to secure the top spot.
“Their top girls on those two teams really came through and they scored what they needed to score,” Dennis said. “If their top girls did not perform as they did, the rest of their team scores weren’t going to be enough to get them there, but their top girls hit, even on the beam, and that’s what you have to do. We don’t have that killer score on any single event, aside from Libby on the vault. We need to get strong scores across the board and we knew it had to be a team performance. It was going to be on everybody’s shoulders and they did — everybody did what they needed to do.”
Quast (9.475) and Rogers (9.45) led the Ponies on vault while Stanton (9.275) was not far behind. Sofia LaBelle (8.875) and Ella Jackson (8.775) also performed solid vaults.
“It was pretty darn tight, but the girls were happy,” Dennis said. “They were super happy they hit on all their events and reached the goals they wanted to reach. Everything we said we wanted to do at the state meet we did, and that’s what we said after the meet.
“The girls did what they were suppose to do. They had a pretty good meet. They stayed on the beam — we only had one fall on the beam — they hit their bar routines. It was a terrible meet by any means, but we just didn’t get the scores we usually get. We just didn’t have that really high-end score to carry us over the finish line. You’re talking about eight-tenths of a point, so it was really tight.”
The Ponies weren’t focused on what other teams were doing, but sensed a top-three finish was within reach until the final the results were announced.
“We weren’t watching the scores, to be honest,” Dennis said. “We checked at the first rotation to see what other people were doing, but we weren’t and the girls weren’t really paying attention to the scores, either. In the end, we knew we hadn’t gotten first, but we had no idea where we fell. We thought maybe we could get on the podium, but we didn’t.
“There weren’t any tears, they were happy for the other teams. We left happy with how the girls performed.”
This was the 10th state tournament appearance in the program’s history, and fifth in the last six seasons.
The team features eight seniors, including a few who were members of the team’s state championship team in 2018 and state runner-up team in 2019. Thirteen of the 20 spots in this year’s state meet were filled by seniors.
“It will be a big loss, leadership wise and experience wise,” Dennis said.
The coach said the team has much to be proud of this season. In addition to winning conference and section titles, they won invitationals at Lakeville North and Eagan. During the regular season, the only teams to finish ahead of the Ponies were Class A state champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka and the Class AA state champion Trojans.
“It was a great season,” Dennis said. “We won Lakeville for the first time I can remember and everybody calls that the state meet for invitationals, so it was nothing to sneeze at. Being eight-tenths of a point from the winning score (at state) is nothing to sneeze at, either. It was a blast getting there and the girls had a great time. I’m proud of everything that they did.”
Team standings
1. Wayzata 146.2; 2. New Prague 145.725; 3. St. Cloud Tech 145.55; 4. Stillwater 145.35; 5. St. Michael-Albertville 142.5; 6. Owatonna 142.325; 7. Rosemount 139.925; 8. Elk River/Zimmerman 139.8.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.075) — Liberty Quast 9.475, Kendall Rogers 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.275, Sofia LaBelle 8.875 and Ella Jackson 8.775.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.375) — Ashley Peterson 9.35, Erica Stanton 9.225, Kendall Rogers 8.95, Evelyn Johnson 8.85 and Liberty Quast 8.65.
Beam (Stillwater 34.975) — Kendall Rogers 9.0, Ashley Peterson 8.8, Erica Stanton 8.675, Brynn Savelkoul 8.5 and Evelyn Johnson 8.375.
Floor (Stillwater 36.925) — Kendall Rogers 9.525, Evelyn Johnson 9.25, Erica Stanton 9.1, Ashley Peterson 9.05 and Liberty Quast 9.05.
Three Ponies finish among top eight
It wasn’t the primary focus of the two days, but the Ponies finished out the season with a strong showing in the individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Stillwater qualified five gymnasts for individuals, including Kendall Rogers in the all-around. The senior placed eighth with a total of 36.9.
“We did pretty well on Saturday,” Ponies coach Dusty Dennis said. “You have to score pretty good to get on the podium and we got a few people on there, so that was good.”
St. Cloud Tech’s Taylar Schaefer finished first in the vault (9.725), beam (9.75) and floor (9.525) to easily capture the all-around title with a score of 38.3.
Grace Squires of White Bear Lake took top honors in the uneven bars with a score of 9.65.
Liberty Quast recorded Stillwater’s top showing with a fifth-place finish in the vault with a score of 9.525. Rogers wasn’t far behind with a score of 9.425 to place 14th in the event.
Erica Stanton added a sixth-place finish for the Ponies in the uneven bars with a score of 9.375. Rogers (9.2) and Ashley Peterson (8.7) placed 17th and 34th.
Stillwater landed four entries in the beam. Rogers led the way in 11th place with a score of 9.125. Evelyn Johnson (9.0) finished 20th while Stanton (8.8) and Peterson (8.425) placed 31st and 40th.
Rogers (9.15) and Johnson (9.1) also placed 30th and 35th in the floor exercise.
“After Friday you could see the seniors just take a big, deep breath,” Dennis said. “They had mixed emotions because it was the end of their gymnastics career. Going into the Saturday events they wanted to be competitive, but it wasn’t this big emotional thing they were trying to win. We just say, hey, let’s just go have fun and end it on your terms. It’s just different when you get into the individuals, they weren’t even really nervous and our whole section was just having a good time.
“The individuals is their time to shoot for something on their own, but the team meet is the big one that everybody wants to be a part of.”
Individual results
Vault — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud Tech) 9.725; 2. Hannah Maccarone (Eagan) 9.7; 3. Jackie Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) 9.65; 5. Liberty Quast (St) 9.525; 14. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.425.
Uneven bars — 1. Grace Squires (White Bear Lake) 9.65; 2. Ava Bruegger (New Prague) 9.55; 3, tie, Laney Gunderson (White Bear Lake) 9.45 and Jadyn Klein (New Prague) 9.45; 6. Erica Stanton (St) 9.375; 17. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.2; 34. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.7.
Beam — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud Tech) 9.75; 2. Jackie Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) 9.45; 3. Abby Rekstad (Elk River/Zimmerman) 9.425; 11. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.125; 20. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.0; 31. Erica Stanton (St) 8.8; 40. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.425.
Floor — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud Tech) 9.525; 2. Avery Dox (Mounds View/Irondale) 9.5; 3. Hannah Maccarone (Eagan) 9.5; 30. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.15; 35. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.1.
All-around — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud Tech) 38.3; 2. Ava Bruegger (New Prague) 37.4; 3. Hannah Maccarone (Eagan) 37.35; 8. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.9.
