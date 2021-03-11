OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After working through a season that started more than a month later than normal, the Stillwater gymnastics team is hitting its stride down the stretch.
The Ponies knocked off Roseville 145.45-133.925 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Friday, March 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater followed that up with a season-high score of 148.725 in a nonconference victory over Eagan on Tuesday, March 9.
The Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-0) close out the regular season by traveling to unbeaten Forest Lake on Friday, March 12 for a showdown that will determine the conference championship.
“That could be a tight meet,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said.
Stillwater, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, had little trouble against the Raiders.
“It was our second highest score of the season,” Dennis said. “We stayed on the beam, so that was helpful, and we had some decent floor scores. We also did really well on vault.”
Norah Bates posted Stillwater’s top score in the beam (9.15) and tied teammate Ashley Peterson for the top score in the floor exercise with matching 9.3s.
Eighth-grader Liberty Quast won the vault with a season-high score of 9.425, followed by Kendall Rogers (9.375) and Katelyn McDowell (9.325). Heather Wiehe completed the scoring with a 9.2 as the Ponies turned in a total of 37.325 in the event.
Erica Stanton led Stillwater in the uneven bars with a score of 9.175.
Rogers (36.075), Bates (36.025) and McDowell (35.875) swept the top three spots in the all-around after finishing within two-tenths of a point of each other.
“We’re still gaining momentum and adding new skills and the girls are really positive,” Dennis said.
Stillwater 145.45,
Roseville 133.925
Vault (Stillwater 37.325) — 1. Liberty Quast 9.425; 2. Kendall Rogers 9.375; 3. Katelyn McDowell 9.325; Heather Wiehe 9.2; Norah Bates 8.7.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.2) — 1. Erica Stanton 9.175; 2. Norah Bates 8.875; Katelyn McDowell 8.8; Kendall Rogers 8.35; Ashley Peterson 8.325.
Beam (Stillwater 36.0) — 1. Norah Bates 9.15; 2. Kendall Rogers 9.1; Evelyn Johnson 8.925; Ashley Peterson 8.825; Katelyn McDowell 8.675.
Floor (Stillwater 36.925) — 1, tie, Ashley Peterson 9.3 and Norah Bates 9.3; T3. Kendall Rogers 9.25; Katelyn McDowell 9.075; Heather Wiehe 8.475.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.075; 2. Norah Bates (St) 36.025; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.875; 4. Katie Wielenberg (Ros) 32.875.
Stillwater 148.725, Eagan 143.175
At Eagan, Hannah Maccarone won the all-around with an impressive total of 38.1, but Stillwater’s depth prevailed while posting a 148.725-143.175 nonconference victory over the Wildcats at Eagan on Tuesday, March 9.
The Ponies outscored the Wildcats in all four events, but the biggest margin came in the uneven bars (36.9-34.0) by nearly three points.
Stillwater scored more than 37 points in three of four events and narrowly fell short on that total in the uneven bars with a score of 36.9.
Ashley Peterson won the beam with a score of 9.6 and tied for first in the floor with a score of 9.5. Peterson also ranked second in the uneven bars with a score of 9.45.
Katelyn McDowell and Kendall Rogers each tied for second place for Stillwater in the vault with scores of 9.425.
Stillwater 148.725,
Eagan 143.175
Vault (Stillwater 37.45) — 2, tie, Katelyn McDowell 9.425 and Kendall Rogers 9.425; Liberty Quast 9.375; Heather Wiehe 9.225; Norah Bates 9.0.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.9) — 2. Ashley Peterson 9.45; 3. Erica Stanton 9.375; Katelyn McDowell 9.125; Kendall Rogers 8.95; Norah Bates 8.775.
Beam (Stillwater 37.325) — 1. Ashley Peterson 9.6; 3. Norah Bates 9.325; Evelyn Johnson 9.225; Katelyn McDowell 9.175; Kendall Rogers 8.475.
Floor (Stillwater 37.05) — T1. Ashley Peterson 9.5; Evelyn Johnson 9.25; Katelyn McDowell 9.15; Norah Bates 9.15; Kendall Rogers 7.95.
All-around — 1. Hannah Maccarone (Eag) 38.1; 2. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.875; 3. Norah Bates (St) 36.25; 4. Isabel Furness (Eag) 36.075; 5. Gwen Paolello (Eag) 35.525.
