OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing a tall task in its season opener, the Stillwater gymnastics team held off East Ridge by more than two points in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) posted the highest score in just two of the four events, but was consistent throughout while recording a 140.65-138.025 victory over their biggest conference rival.
“We had a great first meet,” Stillwater co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “It was definitely a good start.”
The Raptors (0-1, 0-1) won the conference title a year ago and have qualified for state each of the past six seasons.
East Ridge outscored Stillwater by .05 in the vault and .125 in the floor, but the Ponies held a 36.425-35.65 edge in the beam and a 34.0-31.075 advantage in the beam.
It was a positive start for the Ponies, who complement several returning gymnastics with some promising newcomers.
Stillwater’s Kendall Rogers finished first in the vault (9.275) and also won the all-around with a total of 35.4. Norah Bates placed second in the all-around at 34.7 and also placed second in the floor exercise with a team-high score of 8.95 for the Ponies.
Evelyn Johnson (9.25) finished second overall for Stillwater in the beam, which was the team’s highest scoring event, and Ashley Peterson led the Ponies in the uneven bars at 8.6 — good enough for second place.
“Most of the routines were quite watered down as we have not had much time in the gym,” Dennis said. “We have added some newcomers that are having an impact.”
Stillwater was scheduled to host Woodbury in an SEC dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Still 140.65, E. Ridge 138.025
Vault (Stillwater 35.425) — 1. Kendall Rogers 9.275; Liberty Quast 8.9; Katelyn McDowell 8.75; Norah Bates 8.5; and Heather Wiehe 8.4.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.00) — 2. Ashley Peterson 8.6; 3. Liberty Quast 8.575; Norah Bates 8.475; Kendall Rogers 8.35; Katelyn McDowell 7.875.
Beam (Stillwater 36.425) — 2. Evelyn Johnson 9.25; 3. Kendall Rogers 9.175; Ashley Peterson 9.05; Katelyn McDowell 8.95; Norah Bates 8.925.
Floor (Stillwater 34.8) — 2. Norah Bates 8.95; Kendall Rogers 8.8; Evelyn Johnson 8.525; Katelyn McDowell 8.525; Ashley Peterson 8.2.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 35.4; 2. Norah Bates (St) 34.7; 3. Lauren Rodriguez (ER) 34.3; 4. Ava Biegert (ER) 34.25; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 34.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.