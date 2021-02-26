WHITE BEAR LAKE — After turning in a season-high score in its previous meet less than a week earlier, the Stillwater gymnastics team added more than three points to that total while cruising to a 145.5-139.525 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) also defeated Mounds View/Irondale 142.3-133.225 in a conference meet on Feb. 19.
White Bear Lake outscored the Ponies 36.675-36.35 in the floor, but Stillwater had the advantage in the other three events — including a more than four-point edge (37.375-33.225) in the beam.
Katelyn McDowell led the way for the Ponies in the event with a score of 9.45, followed closely behind by teammates Kendall Rogers (9.375), Norah Bates (9.325), Evelyn Johnson (9.225) and Ashley Peterson (9.2), whose throwaway score matched the top finisher for the Bears.
“We killed it on beam last night,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We didn’t have a single fall. It was definitely a season high overall for beam.
“We have really strong beam girls, but we just haven’t always been consistent and that was the key that they just didn’t fall.”
White Bear Lake’s Grace Squires won the all-around with a total of 37.125, but the Ponies were also strong at the top of the lineup and featured depth throughout.
Rogers (9.375), McDowell (9.15) and Bates (9.15) set the pace for Stillwater in the vault, an event where less than three points separated the team’s first and fifth scores.
Bates turned in Stillwater’s top score in the floor at 9.225 and placed second in the all-around with a total of 36.575.
Stillwater’s team score is believed to be highest score achieved in Class AA this season.
“The great thing is we weren’t even perfect,” Dennis said. “We had three girls sit on their bars routine and another that ran out of bounds on floor, which cost sixth-tenths of a point. Those are things we can clean up and add another two or three points, so I think we’re in a pretty good place. They’ve added skills little by little and are growing slowly but surely and now it’s about confidence and consistency.”
Stillwater 145.5, White Bear Lake 139.525
Vault (Stillwater 36.775) — 1. Kendall Rogers 9.375; 2, tie, Katelyn McDowell 9.15 Norah Bates 9.15; Ashley Peterson 9.1; Heather Wiehe 9.1.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.0) — 2. Erica Stanton 9.35; 3. Norah Bates 8.875; Katelyn McDowell 8.65; Kendall Rogers 8.125; Ashley Peterson 8.075.
Beam (Stillwater 37.375) — 1. Katelyn McDowell 9.45; 2. Kendall Rogers 9.375; 3. Norah Bates 9.325; Evelyn Johnson 9.225; Ashley Peterson 9.2.
Floor (Stillwater 36.35) — 3. Norah Bates 9.225; Ashley Peterson 9.1; Katelyn McDowell 9.05; Kendall Rogers 8.975; Evelyn Johnson 8.775.
All-around — 1. Grace Squires (WBL) 37.125; 2. Norah Bates (St) 36.575; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.3; 4, tie, Kendall Rogers (St) 35.85 and Laney Gunderson (WBL) 35.85.
Stillwater 142.3, MV/Iron 133.225
At Oak Park Heights, Ashley Peterson supplied Stillwater’s top score in three out of four events to help propel the Ponies to a 142.3-133.225 conference victory over Mounds View/Irondale on Friday, Feb. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was another step forward for the Ponies, who featured each of the top four finishers in the all-around, led by Peterson with a score of 35.8.
“We started to add in some new skills,” Stillwater co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We didn’t really have a great meet, but we just have some strong girls and they’re getting more consistent. It’s just been a confidence issue so far coming off that break, but they seem to be finding themselves.”
Peterson received a first-place score of 9.05 in the uneven bars and also led the Ponies in the beam (8.95) and floor (9.25). Kendall Rogers (9.375) and Katelyn McDowell (9.225) finished 1-2 for Stillwater in the vault.
“Right now, bars is our weakest event, but we’ve added some things,” Dennis said. “If we can get bars up there we’re going to get stronger and stronger and if we can keep getting 36-plus on each event we’ll be in really good shape.”
Stillwater 142.3, M. View/Irondale 133.225
Vault (Stillwater 36.5) — 1. Kendall Rogers 9.375; 2. Katelyn McDowell 9.225; 3, tie, Heather Wiehe 8.95 and Norah Bates 8.95; Ashley Peterson 8.55.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.3) — 1. Ashley Peterson 9.05; T2. Erica Stanton 8.95; Katelyn McDowell 8.7; Norah Bates 8.6; Kendall Rogers 8.575.
Beam (Stillwater 34.5) — 1. Ashley Peterson 8.95; Evelyn Johnson 8.575; Norah Bates 8.5; Kendall Rogers 8.475; Katelyn McDowell 7.9.
Floor (Stillwater 36.0) — 1. Ashley Peterson 9.25; 2, tie, Katelyn McDowell 9.05 and Kendall Rogers 9.05; Evelyn Johnson 8.65; Norah Bates 8.575.
All-around — 1. Ashley Peterson (St) 35.8; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 35.475; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 34.875; 4. Norah Bates (St) 34.625; 5. Jaylyn Ahlberg (MV/Ir) 34.05.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
