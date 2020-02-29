ST. PAUL — It wasn’t flashy, but the three qualifiers for the Stillwater gymnastics team came through with strong performances during the Class AA individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
The Ponies, who placed third in the Section 4AA team standings, were represented at state with four entries.
“I was very proud, they did a great job,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We hit on all of our routines. Nobody fell, nobody had any accidents and we all stood up. We were never going to finish in the top group, we just don’t have that kind of firepower, but I though they had a good state meet.”
Erica Stanton, who was entered in two events, turned in the highest finish for the Ponies while placing 18th in the uneven bars with a score of 9.225. The sophomore also placed 32nd in the vault with a score of 9.3.
Sophomore Kendall Rogers joined her teammate Stanton in the vault, tying for 22nd place with a score of 9.4.
Junior Norah Bates, who was the Section 4AA champion in the beam, received a score of 9.05 to place 27th at state.
“All their vaults stood up, and the bars routine, and Norah had no falls on the beam, so that’s pretty amazing,” Dennis said. “Their entire section had no falls, so that was pretty cool.
“I think they were very happy. After all the awards they were happy with what they had done.”
Each of the team’s state qualifiers competed for Stillwater during its runner-up showing at team state a year ago.
“They have competed at state in their events, but this was more intimidating because the last few times they were the support cast and now all of the sudden the spotlight was on them,” Dennis said. “I though they were quite nervous, but they did so well. They had good routines and they did a nice job.”
The gymnasts compete in rotations with the other representatives from their section, which provided some familiarity and a built-in support system.
The Ponies had a front-row seat for an outstanding performance from Section 4AA all-around champion Bella Frattalone of Mahtomedi, who posted a winning total of 38.575. It was her second individual all-around title after capturing the gold medal in Class A a year ago.
“They know all the girls in their rotation and they cheered each other on,” Dennis said. “They were in the same group as Bella and she won the all-around. She was very gracious, too, and the whole time she was just as supportive to our girls as they were to her.
“Most of them have all trained together and grew up together in clubs. They’re all good friends outside of the high school season and they all kind of root for each other.”
This year’s state meet returned to St. Paul for the first time after several years at the University of Minnesota’s Sports Pavilion, where it’s expected to return next year.
“They said they missed that experience being at the U,” Dennis said. “Hopefully they’ll get a chance to go back.”
Stillwater will graduate just two seniors from its entire roster, so the Ponies are looking for a return to the state team competition after having their streak of three straight appearances halted this season.
The team increased its scores significantly after barely surpassing 130 points in the season opener and Dennis things this year’s experience and another year of maturity should lead to even higher scores a year from now.
“It was just experiencing leadership and a confidence builder for them that hopefully they will pass on,” Dennis said. “Overall, they are happy with their season considering where we started and where we ended. They worked really hard to get back and to be as competitive as they could with the other teams in our section. I don’t know if they could have ever caught Mahtomedi, but they did their best to be competitive.
“I think the sky is the limit next year.”
• Lakeville North posted a score of 149.975 to win its second straight Class AA state championship and third in the past four years. The Panthers held off runner-up Sartell-St. Stephen (1:47.975) by two points for the title while Northfield (146.35) followed in third.
Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge placed fourth with a score of 145.05 and Section 4AA champion Mahtomedi followed in fifth with a total of 144.825.
Individual results
Vault — 1. Bella Frattalone (Mahtomedi) 9.775; 2. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud Tech) 9.775; 3. Marley Michaud (Sartell-St. Stephen) 9.725; T22. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.4; 32. Erica Stanton (St) 9.3.
Uneven bars — 1. Anna Altermatt (Lakeville North) 9.7; 2. Annika Lee (Park Center) 9.55; 3. Marley Michaud (Sartell-St. Stephen) 9.55; 18. Erica Stanton (St) 9.225.
Beam — 1. Nadia Abid (Maple Grove) 9.675; 2. Kaitlyn Nguyen (Lakeville North) 9.65; 3. Hailey Tretter (East Ridge) 9.575; 27. Norah Bates (St) 9.05.
Floor — 1. Bella Frattalone (Mahtomedi) 9.825; 2. Grace Treanor (Wayzata) 9.725; 3. Annika Lee (Park Center) 9.675.
All-around — 1. Bella Frattalone (Mahtomedi) 38.575; 2. Annika Lee (Park Center) 38.5; 3. Nadia Abid (Maple Grove) 38.2.
