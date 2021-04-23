After earning all-conference and all-state honors, senior Norah Bates was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA champion Stillwater gymnastics team.
The Ponies finished with a 9-0 record, including 8-0 to win the program’s third SEC title in the past four years. Stillwater also collected its fourth section title in five seasons before placing fifth at the state meet.
Bates, who was joined by Heather Wiehe as the only seniors in Stillwater’s state lineup, led a cast of Ponies who received all-conference honors, including Erica Stanton, Ashley Peterson, Evelyn Johnson, Kendall Rogers and Katelyn McDowell. Bates also earned all-state honors in the beam and all-state honorable mention recognition in the vault, bars, floor and all-around.
Fellow Ponies who also received all-state recognition were Stanton, Peterson, Rogers, Johnson, McDowell and Liberty Quast. Wiehe, Peterson, Rogers, Johnson and McDowell were also honorable mention all-state in one or more events.
One of three individual state qualifiers for the Ponies, Peterson was a state medalist after placing third in the bars. Stanton followed with a ninth-place finish in the bars and McDowell placed 11th in the beam.
In a season that started late due to COVID-19, Stillwater scored 140-plus points in 10 of 11 meets. The Ponies posted their highest score of the season at 148.725 in a dual meet victory over Eagan on March 9.
Rogers and Stanton, who join Bates as the only holdovers from Stillwater’s line-up that finished second at state in 2019, will join Anna Benson in serving as captains for the 2021-22 team.
Gymnastics
All-Conference: Erica Stanton, Norah Bates, Ashley Peterson, Evelyn Johnson, Kendall Rogers and Katelyn McDowell; All-Section: Ashley Peterson, Norah Bates, Evelyn Johnson, Erica Stanton, Heather Wiehe, Kendall Rogers and Katelyn McDowell; All-State: Norah Bates (beam), Erica Stanton (bars), Ashley Peterson (bars and beam), Kendall Rogers (vault and beam), Evelyn Johnson (beam), Katelyn McDowell (vault and beam) and Liberty Quast (vault); All-State Honorable Mention: Norah Bates (vault, bars, floor and all-around), Heather Wiehe (vault), Ashley Peterson (vault, floor and all-around), Kendall Rogers (bars, floor and all-around), Evelyn Johnson (floor), Katelyn McDowell (bars, floor and all-around); Individual state qualifiers: Ashley Peterson (bars), Erica Stanton (bars) and Katelyn McDowell (beam); State placewinner: Ashley Peterson (bars); Most Valuable Athlete: Norah Bates; Captains elect: Anna Benson, Kendall Rogers and Erica Stanton.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
