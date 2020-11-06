On the night of the election, we have a tradition of eating “victory pancakes” for dinner. My affinity for theme parties and political drama is at the heart of this menu choice, but truth be told, there are not many nutritional options offering a red, white, and blue palette.
This, and I can assure you, the heavy-handed pour of strawberry and blueberry syrup in conjunction with the unchaperoned can of whip cream ensures the celebration of a dripping-sweet victory.
Four years ago, the morning after the 2016 election, I woke up to a sink full of sticky dishes and an exhaustion hangover. I was dumbfounded.
Deliriously tired from watching television all night long. Desperately googling relocation advice to Canada. And… my kitchen looked like the aftermath of a fantasy IHOP reunion.
As I drank my first cup of coffee, the streaks of red and blue syrup dripping down our discarded plates looked more like a premonition than a celebration. It was like a political bloodletting encapsulated in shiny sucrose.
I had the distinct feeling the next four years were going to get uncomfortably sticky.
Who needs tea leaves?
Given the current circumstances, chicken pot pies seem more appropriate than any entre claiming victory. I think we can all agree, election night is going to be one hot mess.
By the time this column is published, I imagine we will all be sitting in an uncomfortable state of political limbo.
Every election expert interview assures me we can go to bed early on Election Night.
No need to make that midnight pot of coffee and wait for the happy interruption of acceptance speeches and balloon showers. Prepare for ugly accounts of voter suppression, election site intimidation, fraud accusations, threats of Supreme Court intervention and in the very least, recounts.
Lots of recounts.
Just as uncomfortable as your last high school reunion, get ready to reconnect with “Hanging Chad” again. This guy will not let go. (Sorry, my anxiety produces
awkward humor).
Instead of a clear election-night victory, I imagine we will anxiously float, suspended in time like the carrot shavings and banana slices which speckle my Aunt Eileen’s spunky Jell-O mold. Perhaps it is only fitting that after a long fought, contentious 2020 presidential campaign, voters will have been reduced to soggy carrot shavings, tossed aside on the edge of the plate with other displeasing garnishes.
Nobody ever requests more carrot shavings.
From this end of the week, I cannot predict what will happen on Election Day, but I hope, above all else, our process will remain peaceful. The peaceful transition of power is an integral concept in democratic government and since 1797 the United States has transferred power to newly elected leadership without spectacle.
At the end of the day, we have always chosen country over party, always chosen grace in public if not in private. We have always chosen peace.
No matter what we are served on the next Inauguration day, I hope Americans choose to keep this promise to each other. Bitterness will destroy much more than any single leader ever could.
Pancakes or not, I am still buying a spray can Pancakes or not, I am still buying a spray can of whip cream. Enduring the last four years, there is something terribly cathartic about controlling an explosion rather than just witnessing one. Whether you celebrate or mourn the results, clean your own dang plate.
We are all responsible for what we choose to serve in the future.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
Editor’s note: This column was submitted by Marny Stebbins on Monday evening, Nov. 2 one day before the election.
