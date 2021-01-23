Eleven years ago, I was seventeen and half months pregnant. Or so I felt.
Gestationally, it may have been closer to forty weeks, but emotionally, I had been pregnant for at least two terms. Entire trilogies have arrived with faster speed than this baby. Martha Stewart was in and out of a prison uniform in less time. Vanilla Ice enjoyed all of his fame and fortune in fewer months than this maternity experience (although with equal amounts of unflattering pants). This was our fourth child in seven years, and lets just say, the novelty of being a “sacred vessel” had worn off.
My sweet nurse stopped measuring me after I caught her flinch at the tick in the measuring tape. I carried this baby all the way up into my neck.
My jowls could feel her kick. Turtlenecks actually had a function of containment in this pregnancy.
“How are you feeling?” my nurse asked in sympathy.
“Like a human hippopotamus,” I said.
“It won’t be long,” she said with fear in her voice.
After which, there was an uncomfortable moment when we both considered the possibility of me actually delivering a 60-pound calf.
I am fairly sure she requested a shift change after my visit and roughly sketched animal hoofs on my chart as a warning for the OBGYN on call. It was a fair concern.
I was so very tired of waiting to meet this baby.
All I could think about was when, when, was this little (or not so little) baby going to arrive?
When would I get to count toes, and trace the outline of this little face I had been dreaming of?
When would there finally be fulfillment? And when, Dear Lord in Heaven, when could I burn these medieval-inspired maternity bras?
And then, the big night finally arrived. But, instead of racing (or even my preferred pace of hobbling) to the door for the hospital, I panicked.
I paced my bedroom like a nervous Sherlock Holmes. I told my mother she was being dramatic. I told my husband to put on a movie. I matched socks, flossed my teeth, and feverishly read the final chapters of a book. I did everything I could to distract myself from reality, to delay the Big Moment.
My husband had the rare treat of corralling a panicky hippo into a minivan.
With a generous helping of expletives, I screamed, “Why did we wait so long!??”.
No matter how much anticipation, beginnings can be difficult. Intimidating. Humbling. Even when it is the fruition of love and hard work, even when you have dreamed and prayed and waited for its arrival (for, let’s just say, seventeen and half months…), anxiety is inherent with change.
We almost did not make the nine-block ride to the hospital. In truth, we pulled into the ER car port like the DeLorean in 1985 - fuming with unstable goods.
Crowds of scrubs ushered me into a wheelchair and called ahead to alert the maternity ward and the zookeepers. There was a blur of carpet ramps, elevators and, at long last, the fluorescent light of a delivery room. A nurse, or perhaps a janitor – I would not have known or cared at that point- politely laughed when I requested a quick shot of drugs.
She was born before the doctor even arrived. A healthy, screaming pink (well under the sixty pounds I feared), baby girl. When the nurse arrived to examine her, she discreetly requested my husband return to the carport briefly. The DeLorean was still running.
Life arrives. Sometimes with quiet footsteps in the night and other times with dramatic pageantry. It is not our task to control its arrival, but rather to welcome it with grace.
This is a week of new beginnings, in my house and yours. My youngest will turn eleven this week and we hope to celebrate with an elaborate tea party and unlimited access to YouTube baking channels. In preparation, I have stocked our pantry with absurd amounts of powdered sugar and parchment paper. I don’t pretend I can prepare my heart…
Also, this week, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the lead of this deeply fractured country. It is a new beginning, one I have hoped and prayed and waited for. I am nervous. And excited. And as I look at my beautiful little girl, I am reminded that this is how all the best beginnings arrive.
Let us meet it with grace.
