Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provided some clarity for youth and Minnesota State High School League athletes eager to get started with winter sports and activities.
In following the latest executive order from Walz in dealing with COVID-19, the MSHSL on Wednesday, Dec. 16 announced its member schools can begin in-person practices on Monday, Jan. 4.
“We know practices can start on Jan. 4,” Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “For the most part they’re going to be similar in structure to the fall where teams will be in pods.”
The League has not announced a first date for competition.
“We’ve had to adjust the schedules and we haven’t been told when the first competitions will take place so we’re assuming the first games and competitions can take place on Jan. 14,” Michel said. “(The MSHSL) has given us timelines for the season and they’ve added possible flexibility for state tournaments so there is a potential that a season can extend into April. They did leave the window open if they have to push it back.”
In November, Walz announced a four-week “pause” that took effect starting on Saturday, Nov. 21. That proclamation ended the already abbreviated football and volleyball seasons early and delayed the start of most winter sports. The now-extended pause was originally scheduled to expire on Dec. 18.
“We’re hoping next week there’s going to be more guidance,” Michel said. “They (MSHSL) are meeting at the governor’s office (Dec. 17) so we’re hoping they will be able to tell us more information about the first competitions.”
Unlike most years when the start of seasons is staggered, some sports will be more impacted than others.
“We’re redoing the schedules and the length of seasons will vary,” Michel said. “Skiing for alpine and Nordic right now is an eight-week season and it looks like the longest season will be 15 weeks.”
There are several issues that remain unsettled following this week’s announcements from the governor and the MSHSL.
“One of the changes is at this point the games will be done and practices will be done with participants wearing masks,” Michel said. “That is the big change right now. I’ve been in meetings so I haven’t contacted the coaches yet. I don’t think they will be really happy that athletes have to practice and potentially play games with masks on. Why restrict their breathing with a mask on? I hope the governor changes this.
“The other thing we’re going to have to hammer out is with fans and which sports can have them and which ones can’t,” Michel said. “We’ll follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and MDH (Minnesota Department of Health) guidelines and for us, I think it will be a conference thing. The MSHSL has tended to not step in on those things.”
MSHSL schools have the option to push back the winter sports start even further, but Michel doesn’t anticipate that happening for the Ponies. District 834 moved to full distance learning, with just a few exceptions, on Nov. 30 after starting the school year using a hybrid learning model. He said it’s important to offer these opportunities for kids.
“I think it’s what we need to do,” Michel said. “This is just me, but at this point I think there’s a lot of people who are going to find other ways to stay active. Why not be able to regulate this a little more. I think we offer the safest alternatives for having youth activities.”
In announcing the starting date for winter sports and activities, MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens acknowledged that athletes and coaches are eager to get started, but recognized Jan. 4 as appropriate given the the holiday break.
“This opportunity to participate in athletics and activities also comes with great responsibility,” Martens said in a statement from the MSHSL. “It is critical that all students, coaches, directors and officials maintain the highest standard of health and safety, both in and outside of school. Everyone must actively share the responsibility of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping themselves and others safe and healthy.”
Martens also echoed Michel’s endorsement for the importance of resuming activities, especially through the challenges of a pandemic.
“Through participation in League activities and athletics, our students have enhanced physical and mental health and well-being,” Martens said. “And, when they participate under the leadership and mentorship of League-trained and certified coaches and directors, implementing League provided protocols and guidance, they can enjoy the safest possible experiences.”
