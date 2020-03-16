Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service starting 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
"What we are doing in this unprecedented health crisis is complex and its incredibly disruptive," Walz said. "Its about striking a balance between the health and safety of Minnesotan, and civil liberties we cherish so dearly in this state and this country."
“As the cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to climb, we must take decisive action to curb the spread of this pandemic and protect the health and safety of Minnesotans," Walz said. "That’s why I’m ordering a partial closure of restaurants, bars and places of public accommodation and amusement, such as fitness centers and movie theaters, by 5 p.m. tomorrow. I also signed an Executive Order to ensure workers affected by these closures have the support they need . . . this does not stop takeout or delivery.”
Walz said only pickup and delivery services will be allowed. Drive-through and take-out delivery can continue and MDH recommends that restaurants focus on these services.
Within restaurants, staff should try to keep at least 6 feet of distance from each other as much as possible. Orders should be sealed by restaurants in tamper-resistant packaging. For the safety of delivery personnel, restaurants should encourage "contactless" delivery allowing no face-to-face contact between delivery personnel and customers. Payments to be made via digital means whenever possible. Orders to be dropped off at a designated spot with no face-to-face contact at a distance of less than 6 feet.
The order also closes theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs across the state.
