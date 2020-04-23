It wasn’t business as usual, but players eagerly embraced a new normal as Minnesota golf courses were allowed to open for the season on Saturday, April 18.
Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater was booked solid as opening day featured warm temperatures to greet anxious players.
“This is the greatest day of the year so far,” Stillwater resident Nick Weirens said between hitting balls on the driving range.
His enthusiasm was shared by many who jumped at the opportunity to make tee times and shake off the rust after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order the previous day allowing courses to open despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut many activities and businesses in the state.
“It was rapid. We could have filled up two golf courses,” Oak Glen General Manager Jason Whitehill said. “We filled up the tee sheets in about three hours. The announcement happened about 2 p.m., and three hours later I was full. We filled up both courses (including the executive course) for Saturday. I’m new to this facility because I just started in December, but it was one of the heaviest days in April that we’ve ever had on record. Sunday wasn’t quite as busy, but it was close, and today (Wednesday) is very much like Saturday.
“Everybody was excited to get out and play and we were extremely busy. It’s great to be open, that’s all I can say.”
The course was open, but with many changes in place to allow for social distancing and other safeguards the mitigate risks associated with potential spread of the coronavirus.
Oak Glen is selling greens fees, carts and baskets of range balls, but offering little else in the way of services or amenities. Players are paying and checking in online, limiting direct contact with staff and fellow players.
“We are sanitizing carts as they come in, cart keys, range baskets and creating as touch-free of an environment as we can,” Whitehill said. “We’re promoting online check-in, but if they can’t do that we are allowing one person at a time into the building.
“Our No. 1 priority is staying within the guidelines set forth and being responsible to keep our customers and our employees safe. Everything is about keeping customers and employees safe.”
The new restrictions are not necessarily easy for Whitehill, either.
“The message, which is kind of hard because as a PGA member we’re all about customer service, but the message is come, play and leave,” Whitehill said. “That’s what I’ve been saying. We appreciate people playing, but we don’t serve beverages because we don’t want to increase more traffic inside. We’re just trying to streamline everything we can.”
The course was ready to open by April 1, but golf courses were included Walz’s stay at home order put in place on March 28. Facilities were allowed to perform some course maintenance during that time. The later opening resulted in better than normal playing conditions for players getting out for the first time.
“The conditions were awesome,” Whitehill said. “We came out of winter looking really good. Peter Mogren, who is our superintendent, did a great job with everything and Mother Nature helped and the course came out of winter looking great.”
Across the St. Croix River, golf courses in Wisconsin are allowed to open on Friday, April 24 following an announcement made a week in advance.
Courses in Minnesota opened quickly, less than a day after the announcement was made, but Whitehill said plans were already in place to ensure compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and Department of Health.
Boards exist on the driving range to ensure a safe distance between players and other new guidelines are posted throughout the property. Instructions are also delivered by a starter on the first tee. Ball washers have been removed, the cups are turned upside down and the pins stay in — none of which was too burdensome for Stillwater resident Joe Cole.
“I don’t think there’s anything hard about it,” Cole said. “We appreciate the governor opening it up.”
“The hardest part is not being able to socialize while having a beer after,” added Tim Jahnke of Stillwater, who played in the group with Cole.
The social distancing, combined with leaving the flags in, also led to reasonable pace of play — which is not always possible on a busy golf course.
“By having starters and rangers monitoring play and the golf course, we’ve been able to maintain a four-hour round of golf,” Whitehill said. “The pace of play was great all weekend, which is good.”
Walking is encouraged and only one player is allowed per cart. The course is also renting push carts.
Operations will adapt as necessary, Whitehill suggested.
“We’re playing golf in a different way right now,” he said. “It’s just getting that communication down, but everybody is just thankful and happy to be out here and able to get out. My main concern is the safety of my customers and employees. It’s fun to be out and golfing, but at the end of the day we need to go home knowing everybody was safe and were following the guidelines.”
