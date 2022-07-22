EDEN PRAIRIE — Stillwater Area High School graduate Brock Winter finished in a tie for fifth place at this week’s 119th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 20 at Olympic Hills Golf Club.
Winter, a member of the North Dakota State University men’s golf team who plays out of Indian Hills Country Club, posted a three-day total of 221 (76-72-73) to finish seven shots behind champion Ben Greve (66-73-79—218) of Olympic Hills.
Greve’s total was the highest winning score since Bowen Osborne captured the title in 1983 with a total of 219 — the last time this tournament was held at Olympic Hills. Greve was in a strong position after signing for a 66 in the opening round. He stayed in front, but made four bogeys and a double in his last nine holes during the final round to finish one shot ahead of runner-up Jack Ebner (219). Ian Meyer (71-75-74—220) and Conor Schubring (71-75-74—220) tied for third place.
Only one player in the entire field scored better than Winter over the second and third rounds and that was Ebner, who finished with back-to-back 72s after an opening-round 75.
Winter qualified for the State Amateur after tying for fourth place in a qualifier at Crystal Lake Golf Club on June 23. He won’t have to worry about qualifying next year as the top 15 finishers and ties are exempt into the 2023 tournament when it’s held at Minneapolis Golf Club.
University of Minnesota player Ben Warian of Indian Hills Golf Club, one of six players representing area courses, tied for 15th place at 225 (77-73-74). Cole Jahnke of Stillwater Country Club finished in a tie for 32nd at 231 (77-79-75). Andrew Boemer of Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo tied for 54th place at 237 (75-82-80).
Matthew Marsollek (78-85—163) of StoneRidge Golf Club and Jordan Hawkinson (83-83—166) of Dellwood Country Club also competed in the State Amateur but missed the cut, which was 13-over (157) after the first two rounds.
