Brock Winter col.jpg

Brock Winter

EDEN PRAIRIE — Stillwater Area High School graduate Brock Winter finished in a tie for fifth place at this week’s 119th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 20 at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

Winter, a member of the North Dakota State University men’s golf team who plays out of Indian Hills Country Club, posted a three-day total of 221 (76-72-73) to finish seven shots behind champion Ben Greve (66-73-79—218) of Olympic Hills.

Tags

Load comments