Stillwater Area High School graduate Wyatt Wasko finished in a tie for 17th place in the 118th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 21 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.
Wasko, who is a member of the golf team at Gustavus Adolphus, finished at even par with a three-day total of 216 (72-71-73).
Derek Hitchner (64-69-68—201) of The Minikahda Club held off Caleb VanArragon (66-68-68—202) of Bunker Hills Golf Club by a single shot for the title. Andrew Israelson (70-70-67—207) and Lucas Johnson (71-66-70—207) tied for third.
Ben Warian (66-78-76—220) of Indian Hills Golf Club finished in a tie for 34th.
McCain 4th at State Open
Andrew McCain of Dellwood Country Club was the top professional while placing fourth in the Minnesota State Open at Chaska Town Course on July 13-15. He finished the three-day tourney with a 10-under total of 206 (70-65-71) to tie amateur Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club in fourth.
Cecil Belisle of Red Wing Golf Club won a three-way play-off with fellow amateurs Derek Hitchner of The Minikahda Club and Ben Greve of Olympic Hills Golf Club after all three players finished at 12-under (204).
McCain earned $9,500 for his showing in an event where just two of the top 11 finishers were professionals.
Cole Jahnke (71-73-79—223) of Stillwater Country Club finished tied for 64th after sliding back 22 spots in the final round.
Ben Warian (77-73—150) of Indian Hills Golf Club and Stillwater Area High School graduate Kyle Scanlon (80-72—152), who is the head professional at Northfield Golf Club, also competed in the State Open but missed the cut.
