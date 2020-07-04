Less than three years after opening for play, The Royal Club in Lake Elmo will host many of the state’s top professional and amateur golfers for the Minnesota State Open on July 7-9.
This is the 103rd State Open and the second time in four years it has been conducted on a Stillwater-area golf course. StoneRidge Golf Club, which is located just a few miles from The Royal Club, hosted this event in 2017 when Ben Greve won his second title in a row.
In addition to exempt players, others played their way into the tournament during one of the seven qualifiers held from June 8 through June 26. The 156-player field was completed earlier this week following a Second Chance Qualifier that was held at Royal Golf Club.
Trey Fessler of Medina Golf and Country Club and Justin Doeden of The Legends Club led the list of six who earned their spot in the field, with both shooting a 4-under 68 in calm and soft conditions on Tuesday, June 30.
There were some impressive scores posted during previous qualifying events. Amateur Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club fired a 9-under 62 at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine to win that qualifier by four shots on June 19. Then on June 23, University of Minnesota player Angus Flanagan turned in a 9-under total of 63 to win the qualifier at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.
“Yeah, we’re excited,” said Minnesota Section PGA Chief Operating Officer Jon Tollette said. “I think it’s going to be a really strong field.”
The Royal Club, built on the site of the former 27-hole Tartan Park facility, was co-designed by legendary players Annika Sorenstam and Arnold Palmer — along with architect Thad Layton.
It was the first design project for Sorenstam in the U.S., and the last for Palmer before his death in the fall of 2016.
The Royal Club head golf professional Kent Blaschko, who turned down a spot in the field because of work duties related to hosting the event, said the club is looking forward to hosting the best players in the state.
“There’s no doubt, it’s really a great championship course,” Blaschko said. “There’s a premium on placing it on the right spot on the greens. You can’t just hit the greens, you have to be in the right place. Just because you’re on the green doesn’t secure a par, you’re going to have your work cut out if you’re on the wrong part of the green.”
The course measures about 6,900 yards from the back tees. The greens were soft and receptive for the last-chance qualifier, but the putting surfaces will present one of the biggest challenges for players in the State Open.
“They set the course up today to mimic what they’re going to see if they are to qualify,” Blaschko said on Tuesday. “We did have quite a bit of rain — five or six inches in the last few days — so unless we keep getting rain it will get much firmer and the greens will be quicker for the actual tournament.
“The greens today were soft and receptive, probably not super fast. We know if we get them too quick it’s not going to be good, even for the best players, so I’m guessing they will be around 10 to 10.5 (on the Stimpmeter). You have to be careful to make sure they’re not going to be treacherous.”
Much has change since a year ago when amateur Brady Madsen of Hawk Creek Country Club claimed the title at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove. The pandemic has put a damper on many traditional summer competitions and activities, but after a later start that normal, golf has been able to conduct events safely with additional precautions to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Spectators are encouraged to attend, but asked to maintain proper social distance throughout the facility.
“We’re going to follow the governor’s guidelines and those were updated last week,” Tollette said. “We will allow spectators as long as we’re social distancing and following guidelines as set forth by the state and the governor.”
Live scoring throughout the tournament will be available at mnpga.bluegolf.com.
“Scoring is all done remotely on mobile devices,” Blaschko said. “We won’t do a big scoreboard like we typically do, which would encourage congregating.”
This year’s State Open is taking place earlier than most recent years and will be conducted mid-week rather than Friday through Sunday. The tournament often took place the same week the Minnesota Golf Association holds the State Amateur Championship, but that is not the case this year.
For players competing in the State Amateur and the State Open, the old schedule made for a long week.
“The amateurs playing and making the cut might be playing six out of seven days,” Tollette said. “With the 3M Open moving to that weekend, it made the decision pretty easy.”
And with this year’s local PGA Tour scheduled for July 23-26, which provides an exemption to the Minnesota Section PGA Player of the Year, Tollette said it made sense to move the event earlier.
“When they moved into that weekend, that made it tough for us,” Tollette said. “We want to have our professionals play in both.”
There are several area players entered in the State Open, including past champion Andrew McCain of Dellwood Country Club. McCain won the State Open in 2015 and again in 2018.
Cole Jahnke of Stillwater Country Club, who is also scheduled to compete in the State Amateur, has qualified for the State Open. Lars Lillehei of Loggers Trail Golf Club and Brian Peterson of The Royal Club are also in the State Open field.
Kyle Scanlon, a Stillwater Area High School graduate and the first-year head pro at Northfield Golf Club, was exempt for the State Open based on his top-10 finish in the 2019 Minnesota PGA Assistants Championship when it was held at Stillwater Country Club.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.