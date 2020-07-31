It was a wife-to-wire victory for Katherine Smith of Detroit Country Club in the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 29 at Stillwater Country Club.
Smith, who won this event in 2017 and placed second a year ago, finished with a three-day total of 215 (70-71-74) to outlast runner-up Sophia Yoemans (78-72-71—221) of Mississippi National by six shots.
Isabella McCauley (72-73-77—222) of Southview Country Club, who started the final round in second place four shots behind Smith, and Shelby Busker (75-73-74—222) of Minnesota Youth on Course tied for third.
University of Minnesota player Katherine Lillie (70-78-76—224) shared the first-round lead with Smith but finished in a tie for fifth with Grace Kellar (74-75-75—224) of Olympic Hills Golf Club.
Smith, a five time Class AA individual state champion for Detroit Lakes High School before winning the Ms. Minnesota Golf Award in 2016, played steady in the final round. She started with six pars and a birdie through seven holes, but made a 5 on the par-3 eighth hole and followed with a bogey on No. 9.
Smith also made bogey on the par-5 11th hole — her first bogey on the back nine in three rounds — but answered with a birdie on No. 12. After a bogey on the par-3 17th, she closed out the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
Smith, whose senior season at the University of Nebraska was dertailed by COVID-19, is scheduled to compete in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship on Aug. 3-9.
Stillwater Country Club, which played at 6,325 yards for this tournament, drew several players from its membership and the surrounding area for this year’s event.
Olivia Herrick of Dellwood Country Club tied for 15th with a total of 232 (81-77-74). Paige McCullough was the top finisher among players from Stillwater Country Club, placing in a tie for 23rd at 242 (80-81-81).
Recent Stillwater Area High School graduate Catherine Monty, who plays out of White Bear Yacht Club, tied for 26th with a score of 244 (84-80-80). Monty is scheduled to play for North Dakota State University.
Other players from Stillwater Country Club in the field included Molly Rarig (T49th), Paige O’Neal (T59th), Savannah Vincent (T59th) and Lexi Thompson (73rd). Maddie Simon of Dellwood Country Club finished in a tie for 53rd and Caroline Monty of White Bear Yacht Club joined O’Neal and Vincent in a tie for 59th. Claudia Kim of Royal Golf Club tied for 62nd.
MGA Women’s Amateur Championship
Player Club Score
1. Katherine Smith Detroit CC 70-71-74—215
2. Sophia Yoemans Mississippi National 78-72-71—221
T3. Isabella McCauley Southview CC 72-73-77—222
T3. Shelby Busker MN Youth on Course 75-73-74—222
T5. Katherine Lillie University GC 70-78-76—224
T5. Grace Kellar Olympic Hills GC 74-75-75—224
Area players
T15. Olivia Herrick Dellwood CC 81-77-74—232
T23. Paige McCullough Stillwater CC 80-81-81—242
T26. Catherine Monty White Bear YC 84-80-80—244
T49. Molly Rarig Stillwater CC 85-89-86—260
T53. Maddie Simon Dellwood CC 87-89-85—261
T59. Paige O’Neal Stillwater CC 89-89-89—267
T59. Savannah Vincent Stillwater CC 92-87-88—267
T59. Caroline Monty White Bear YC 88-94-85—267
T62. Claudia Kim Royal Golf Club 89-88-91—268
73. Lexi Thompson Stillwater CC 111-108-101—320
DNF Cayla Kim Royal Golf Club 106—WD
